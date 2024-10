The Braidwood Knights of Columbus 1574 Raffle are raffling off $1000 in prizes. All proceeds are benefiting the Veterans home of Manteno. Tickets are $5 each or 6 for $20. A single ticket has a chance to win 5 different prizes. Winners will be drawn on November 30 via the Braidwood K of C Facebook page on live stream. Tickets can be bought from any K of C member, or by calling/texting John at 815-651-1963, or by email at kofcbraidwood@gmail.com

