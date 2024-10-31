ANOTHER ILLINOIS STATE POLICE SQUAD CAR HIT WHILE TROOPER WORKED A CRASH

ISP experiences 20th Move Over Law related crash of 2024

CHICAGO – Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a traffic crash in Chicago involving an ISP squad car hit by a driver who failed to move over. The driver was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

On October 29, 2024, at approximately 11:39 p.m., an ISP trooper’s marked squad car was parked with its emergency lights activated, blocking the left lane on Interstate 55 northbound at Joliet Road, providing traffic control for a previous crash. A maroon Jeep traveling northbound failed to yield and struck the rear passenger side of the squad car. The trooper was not inside of the squad car when it was struck. The driver of the Jeep, 53-year-old Charles C. Rucinski of Chicago, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. ISP issued Rucinski citations for the Move Over Law – Failure to Yield to Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.







Already in 2024, ISP has suffered 20 Move Over Law-related crashes with nine troopers injured. In 2023, ISP had 21 Move Over Law-related crashes with seven troopers injured, and suffered 25 crashes in 2022 leaving 13 troopers injured. ISP reminds the public the Move Over Law, also known as “Scott’s Law” in Illinois, requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.

A person who violates the Move Over Law faces a fine of no less than $250 and no more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. Additional information can be found at the following link: https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/340d57cd956c453da2de25af804c268d.

10/29/24 ISP Troop 3 Squad Car

The charges are not evidence against the defendant, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.







