AMES WAS ILLINOIS STATE’S FIRST UNIVERSITY PHYSICIAN

Hired in 1923; Became Ground-Breaker Across Midwest

By Tom Emery

Campus health is of significant importance at universities these days, but a century ago, it was a different story.

In 1923, Illinois State hired its first university physician, Dr. Florence Ames, who became a beloved figure in her time at Normal. She went on to break ground in medicine across the Midwest.

A native of Fargo, N.D., Dr. Ames was just 28 years old when she accepted the job at Illinois State. A graduate of now-defunct Fargo College, Dr. Ames earned a degree from the acclaimed Rush Medical School in Chicago in 1921, then completed an internship at Cincinnati General Hospital in Ohio.

She came to Illinois State from a similar position at present day Minnesota – Moorhead, another teacher training school, where she spent one year.

The student newspaper of Illinois State, the Vidette, described her duties as “the general supervision of the health of the students, medical examinations, the teaching of hygiene, and private consultations with students in regard to their personal health.” For ill students, “all excuses for absence…will be presented to Dr. Ames.” Her office was located on the first floor of present-day Moulton Hall.







In addition, Dr. Ames taught seven classes in personal hygiene each week. She was also to examine “all women on admission to the school and all men on athletic teams” as well as conduct daily inspections “of the rooms of the training school.” She did not collect any fees from students for her services, and did not engage in any outside private medical practice.

Even though Illinois State was much smaller than today, with just 2,700 students, the Vidette correctly reported that “watching the physical condition” of the entire student body was “a big task.” Dr. Ames only had two student workers to assist her.

For the 1924-25 school year, the Vidette reported that Dr. Ames had “attended approximately 5,900 cases…ranging from headaches and slight colds to scarlet fever.” The peak was during the first summer term, when 979 cases were handled by her office in six weeks.

As if that wasn’t enough, Dr. Ames also presented outside programs, such as an address at the Thomas Metcalf Parent-Teacher Association on April 1, 1924. There, she discussed health issues of children, particularly malnourishment.

Though the Vidette called her “a well-known figure to practically every student” and “a competent and popular instructor,” Dr. Ames was forced to resign at Illinois State in September 1925, as her father had recently died back in Fargo. Her position was filled by another female doctor, Dr. Minnie Phillips of Mattoon.

Dr. Ames was in private practice in Fargo before settling in Monroe, Mich., where she was the first female physician in the city’s history. In over four decades of practice in Monroe, she was credited with delivering over 2,600 babies.

In 1929, she was a founder of a hospital in Monroe, and played a pivotal role in the building of another new hospital facility for the city in 1962.

During her life, she amassed a fine collection of antique furniture and glassware, part of which she donated to Monroe County Community College. The school later sold her collection to provide funding for the Dr. Florence Ames Fine Arts Scholarship.

Ames died in March 1985 and was buried back in Fargo.

Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville, Ill. He may be reached at 217-710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.







