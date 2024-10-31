Alpha Beta Members Share How Teaching Has Changed Over the Years

Alpha Beta Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society met at the Eureka Christian Church on October 12. Patty Davis, a retired Prairie Central math teacher, returned to the classroom to teach math due to the shortage of math teachers. She found teaching math had changed in that students did math problems online and solving some math problems differed from solving them seven years before.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

Davis had members share in small groups about different time periods when they taught. Someone who began teaching in the late 1950’s or early 1960’s started at a salary of $3,600. For years men had higher salaries for teaching the same subject as women. Schools had dress codes. At one time women could not wear pants of any type to school but only skirts and dresses. Men wore jackets and ties or cardigan sweaters with shirts and ties. Schools then began allowing women to wear pant suits. Female students could not wear very short skirts. In the early 1980’s students were just beginning to use computers in school. Teachers took care of their discipline and might send a student to the principal. Parents were contacted for serious misbehavior issues.

Today there is much better integration in schools. Because of the changes in teaching math, parents who learned math by a different method can’t help their children. Due to the huge increase in technology, all students know how to use computers and cell phones. Since 1984, there has been an emphasis on state testing. When it comes to discipline, some parents will argue with the teacher that their children did not do anything wrong even though the children did misbehave.

At the business meeting, new collegiate member from Eureka College, senior Ellie Roat, shared that she is in Middle School Education majoring in math and special education.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

Jan Masching (Dwight) said the Literacy Committee is seeking a place to set up a Little Free Library. She asked members to think about a good place in their area to have one.

Lou Ann Jacobs (Normal), reported that she is with the 10-Year History Committee and assisting chapters whose histories will be placed in the Illinois book, Volume V, for 2015-2125. Alpha Beta officers have already helped compose the chapter’s 10-year history.

Legislation Chair Sara Kaufman (Eureka) reminded members to vote. She also expressed concern about the State Board of Education and its handling of teacher certification. Elaine Cunningham (Minonk) led members in singing some DKG songs from the past.

President Louann Harms (Fairbury) shared about the Illinois Executive Board meeting in September. She also mentioned opportunities that are offered by the DKG Illinois website. Members can find discussion of educational issues, book reviews, affinity groups, and information about the 90th Convention to be held April 4-5, 2025.

The next meeting will be at the Dominy Memorial Library in Fairbury on Saturday, November 16, at 9:00 am. Ann Marie Gump will explore “The Power of Artificial Intelligence”. Area teachers are invited to attend.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG) and Illinois State Organization promote professional and personal growth and excellence in education. The Society has chapters in 17 countries and provides grants for educational projects, scholarships, leadership training, mentoring, and global networking opportunities. For more information, visit dkgil.com or dkg.org,

Photo 1: Ellie Roat, who will student teach in math shares with retired teacher Patti Davis (center) and Kendall Fulop, current math teacher.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.