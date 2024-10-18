State Senator Tom Bennett, State Senator Terri Bryant, and State Representative Dennis Tipsword (not pictured), met with Pontiac Correctional Center staff to discuss the ongoing drug exposure incidents, concerns, and possible solutions.

