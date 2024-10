Congratulations to the Dwight Mighty Mites Youth Football Cheer Squad for earning a Silver trophy at the Cheer Competition Saturday, October 6 in Watseka !! Way to go girls!!

Mighty Mites 2024 Cheer Squad

Back row left to right: Bella Kvapil, Sophie Derbras, Kendall Quaka, Chelsea Larson, Aubree Leach, and Nevaeh Stanton.

Front row L-R: Hayden Staats, Harper Clay, Layla Hansen, Alex Craven, , Bristol Seibert, and Paisley Kimmel.

Mighty Mites are coached by Laura Halstead and Heaven Craven.