Seneca High School competed at the Cross Country Tri-County Conference Meet on October 1. The girls brought home the conference title and the boys were runners up. All Conference Medalists were:

Evelyn O’Connor–1st

Natalie Misener–4th

Lily Mueller–7th

Lila Coleman–9th

Julie Mueller–10th

James Zydron–6th

Nine runners had a course PR!