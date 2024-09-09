Wayne Messmer, professional speaker, singer, broadcaster, author and actor, will be featured singer at the 27th BASH AND WADDLE on Sunday, September 29 at GABR Park in Dwight. He will be starting the Bassets off on their annual Waddle by singing God Bless America and the National Anthem beginning around 11:45.

Best known for his stirring rendition of the National Anthem, Wayne Messmer sings the anthem prior to almost every Wolves home game. The Senior Executive Vice President also plays a crucial role in the team’s business operations and promotional work in the community.

The public is welcome to come hear Messmer sing!

Messmer’s association with sports began as the announcer/soloist with the Chicago Sting soccer team. From 1982-85, the Chicago native served as field announcer and soloist for the Chicago White Sox and he has maintained a professional association with the Chicago Cubs since 1985. Messmer also spent 13 seasons as the celebrated soloist for the Chicago Blackhawks. His performance prior to the 1991 NHL All-Star Game at Chicago Stadium continues to be recognized by fans as one of the greatest moments in hockey.

During the Wolves historic home opener on Oct. 14, 1994, Messmer made an emotional return to his craft. Before a sellout crowd at Allstate Arena, he sang the anthem publicly for the first time since he suffered a gunshot wound to the throat six months earlier.

The 27th Basset Waddle Weekend – the biggest gathering of Basset Hounds anywhere, will be held on Saturday September 21 and Sunday September 22 at Guardian Angel Basset Rescue (GABR) Park, 413 West Waupansie Street, Dwight.

The Waddle theme this year as the classic movie “Grease” and Basset Hounds and their owners are encouraged to dress as their favorite Grease character. More information is available at: GABR – Guardian Angel Basset Rescue | Dwight IL