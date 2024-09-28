Tuberculosis Board and Board of Health Meeting Date Changes Livingston County Health Department

Livingston County, IL – The Livingston County Health Department (L.C.H.D.) announces changes to the dates of both the Tuberculosis Board meetings and the Board of Health meetings moving forward. Meetings were previously held on the second Monday of the month each quarter. Beginning with FY24, fourth quarter meeting (December 16, 2024), meetings will be held on the third Monday of the month of each quarter.