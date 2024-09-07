The Dwight Township High School Trojans defeated St. Edward Central Catholic Green Wave by a score of 51 – 8 on Friday, September 6 at Elgin.

The Trojans struck first taking their first possession and quickly scoring on on a 51 yard run by Dylan Crouch.

With 3:18 on the first quarter, the Green and White scored again as Evan Cox ran into the the end zone to make it 14 – 0.

With 11:52 left in the second quarter, Ayden Collom rushed for another touchdown and increased the lead to 21 – 0.

The Trojans couldn’t be stopped and tacked on three more touchdowns before halftime making it 41 – 0 at the break.

The barrage continued as the Trojans added another touchdown with 10:58 left in the third stanza, upping the score to 48 – 0.

Angel Martin concluded the scoring posting a 41 yard field goal increasing the score to 51 – 0. Martin was also good on six of seven point-after kicks on the night.

The Green Wave was able to avoid a shut-out by scoring a touchdown late in the game along with a 2-point conversion to make the final score 51 – 8.

The Trojans are now 2 – 0 and will take on Aurora Central Catholic Friday, September 13 in Aurora.