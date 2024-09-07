The Dwight Township High School Trojans defeated St. Edward Central Catholic Green Wave by a score of 51 – 8 on Friday, September 6 at Elgin.
The Trojans struck first taking their first possession and quickly scoring on on a 51 yard run by Dylan Crouch.
With 3:18 on the first quarter, the Green and White scored again as Evan Cox ran into the the end zone to make it 14 – 0.
With 11:52 left in the second quarter, Ayden Collom rushed for another touchdown and increased the lead to 21 – 0.
The Trojans couldn’t be stopped and tacked on three more touchdowns before halftime making it 41 – 0 at the break.
The barrage continued as the Trojans added another touchdown with 10:58 left in the third stanza, upping the score to 48 – 0.
Angel Martin concluded the scoring posting a 41 yard field goal increasing the score to 51 – 0. Martin was also good on six of seven point-after kicks on the night.
The Green Wave was able to avoid a shut-out by scoring a touchdown late in the game along with a 2-point conversion to make the final score 51 – 8.
The Trojans are now 2 – 0 and will take on Aurora Central Catholic Friday, September 13 in Aurora.
|Date
|Time
|Result
|Score
|Opp.
Score
|OT
|H/A
|Opponent
|Opp.
Enroll.
|Aug 31
|1:00
|W
|49
|0
|H
|Dakota
|258.00
|Sep 6
|7:00
|W
|51
|8
|A
|Elgin (St. Edward)
|268.00
|Sep 13
|6:00
|A
|Aurora (Central Catholic)
|483.00
|Sep 20
|7:00
|A
|Ottawa (Marquette)
|154.00
|Sep 27
|7:00
|H
|Melrose Park (Walther Christian)
|204.50
|Oct 4
|7:00
|A
|Seneca
|390.50
|Oct 11
|7:00
|H
|Peru (St. Bede)
|277.50
|Oct 19
|2:00
|H
|Alton (Marquette)
|420.00
|Oct 25
|7:00
|A
|Ottawa (Marquette)
|154.00