The Historical Society Celebrates Irish Immigrant Families

The Dwight Historical Society Museum’s exhibit From the Emerald Isle to the Prairieland, which celebrates the area’s Irish immigrant families, opened on Sunday, August 18, with family stories, Irish treats, many pictures and artifacts, and the music of the Irish band, Turas. The exhibit will be on display through the first of the year.

The museum, located in the Historic Depot, is open on the second and fourth Saturdays from 10am-1pm and on Harvest Days weekend with extended hours, and by appointment. For questions or arrangements, call 815-584-2107.