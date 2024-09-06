Seasonal Flu Vaccines Available at the Grundy County Health Department

The Grundy County Health Department is now offering influenza vaccinations by appointment. Appointments are offered every week on Tuesday and Thursday 8am-3:30pm. Residency is not required.

This year the Health Department has Fluzone High Dose trivalent flu vaccine for persons 65 years of age and older. This flu vaccine is made for adults 65 and older to offer better protection from the flu while covering 3 common strains of the circulating flu virus. The High Dose is covered by most Medicare Part B, Medicare Advantage plans and private insurance with no cost to the patient.

The health department also offers Flublok trivalent adult flu vaccine for adults 18 years of age and up. This vaccine offers flu protection and is egg free and preservative free. This dose also covers 3 common strains of the circulating flu virus.

Children’s flu vaccines for children 6 months of age and older are available by appointment through the Vaccine for Children (VFC) program for any child who meets the program qualifications which are that the child has Medicaid, uninsured, underinsured (insurance doesn’t cover flu shots) or American Indian/Alaskan Native.

Please bring your insurance card with you to the clinic on the day of your appointment. Grundy County Health Department accepts the following insurance plans for most medical services offered: Medicare, Medicaid, BCBS of IL PPO, BCBS Blue Choice, BCBS MCO, Harmony MCO, Illinicare MCO, Meridian MCO, and United Healthcare. Clients are encouraged to contact their specific insurance carrier to determine plan benefits. Clients are ultimately responsible for all charges incurred for services rendered.

For questions or to make an appointment, please call the Grundy County Health Department between the hours of 8:00am and 4:00pm Monday through Friday at 815-941-3404.