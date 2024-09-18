Boys Golf

Front Row LtoR: Jack Statler, Alex Hoegger, Owen Vitko, Cash Carter, Logan Rice, Dane Frobish, Jarrek Hirsch, Cason Johnson, Rylan Woodin and Blake Thetard

Back Row LtoR: Coach Logan Murray, Coe Peters, Caden Christensen, Maddox DeLong, Brayden Jensen, Zach Kinzler, Cole Boucher, Case Christensen, Tracer Brown and Coach Joe Bloxam Not Pictured Sawyer Kucear







