The Livingston County Coroner’s Office

On September 17, 2024 a few minutes before 12 p.m. a rural Odell man was killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred just east of Old Rt. 66 north of Cayuga. The driver of the vehicle Jesse McDonald, age 55 was traveling west bound on 2200 N Road approaching Old Route 66 when he failed to navigate a curve in the roadway and struck the concrete train trestle foundation along the north side of the roadway on the base of a hillside. The vehicle a Ford F-150 caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames and totally destroyed. McDonald was still in the vehicle and was pronounced dead by Coroner Renner at 12:46 p.m. An autopsy will be performed.

The Livingston County Coroner and Livingston County Sheriff’s office is investigating the crash and were assisted by the Odell Fire and Rescue First Responders.