Mr. DeLong reported on the following issues:

Board Election Year: Mr. DeLong reported that we have 4 seats opening up for election in April 2025. He noted that Mr. Stipanovich and Ms. Hansen have indicated that they will not be running again. The other 2 seats that are up are Marc Ellis’ and Lori Bowman’s. Nominating packets are available at the County Clerk’s office. Boys and Girls Club: Mr. DeLong reported that while we appreciate the effort of having a Boys and Girls Club program here, there have been multiple issues with it since its inception last year. The biggest concern is turnover within the program, which makes things chaotic. There are typically around 15 kids in the program. The program is supposed to be fully ran by the Boys and Girls Club and they use the school’s space. Mr. DeLong reported that the state is again offering a matching Maintenance Grant in the amount of $50,000 this year. Since we have upgraded most of the plumbing recently and the rest of the building has had upgrades, he feels it might be a good idea to build a storage shed with this year’s grant funds. The district would have to put up $50,000 of existing funds to match the grant.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

Minutes of the August 14, 2024 Meeting Bills

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong presented the final proposal for the 2024-25 Budget for approval. As was noted in the Public Hearing, the deficit for this year’s budget did increase from $182,000 to $219,000.

Mr. DeLong presented the results of the Building Longevity Study and QLEO Analysis that was recently completed by the architect firm, BLDD, to the Board and they discussed the next steps in the process. The architects believe over the course of 30 years it will cost us around 33 million dollars to keep our building functional. Mr. DeLong believes that number to be somewhat high. An addition with a new competition gym and locker rooms, with 8 additional classrooms and new bathrooms is estimated between 12-14 million dollars. To rearrange and remodel some classroom spaces, mostly the primary wing, in concert with the new addition, would be around 15-16 million dollars. They estimate the cost of a brand-new building to be around $46 million dollars. After the QLEO analysis, which measures the efficiency of your building for educational purposes, he feels the best direction to look would be to do the addition. He noted that this is just a discussion starting point and that he will have their drawings and documents at the October meeting. Additionally, he believes they can either attend or Zoom in to the November meeting to answer any questions or concerns. He also has scheduled a meeting with a bond specialist to go over scenarios should we decide it is time to look into either an addition or a new building.