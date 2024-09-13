Prairie Creek Library schedules many exciting events for autumn

Prairie Creek Library in Dwight is planning a full schedule of fun events for the fall months.

Have you ever wondered what you should do if you are in a public place during an active shooter situation? Be prepared by joining members of the Dwight Police Department at the library for ALICE Training for All. This session will give you some information on what you can do to keep yourself safe and will take place at 6 pm Sept. 16.

Our Shelf Indulgence Book Club will meet at 11 am on Sept. 24. They will be discussing “All the Dangerous Things” by Stacy Willingham. All adults are welcome to join. The club will meet again at 11 am on Oct. 22 to discuss “Echoes Among the Stones” by Jaime Jo Wright.

Music Bingo will kick off at 6 pm Tuesday, Sept. 24. Listen to a song clip, find the song on your Bingo card, and win prizes! Teens and adults are welcome to join. Each round will feature a specific category of music, such as movie soundtracks, disco, or Taylor Swift.

The library will host an Apple Tasting at 6 pm Thursday, Sept. 26. Participants will taste a variety of apples and learn the best uses for each variety, while a little apple history and trivia is mixed in.

The library will launch a new club with Cook the Books Cookbook Club at 6 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 1. This club will meet on the first Tuesday of every month. Participants will check out a cookbook from the library, make a recipe from it that fits the month’s category, and bring some of the finished product to the meeting for others to sample. The group will discuss the recipes made, what they liked, what they would modify, etc. This month’s theme is soups. In November, the theme will be Thanksgiving sides.

The library’s next Craft Night will take place at 6 pm on Thursday, Oct. 3. Guests will be making two kinds of ghosts and should bring a 2-liter bottle (either full or empty).

Heritage Woods of Dwight will host a Pop-Up Storytime for the library at 5:30 pm Monday, Oct. 7. Grade school kids will enjoy a time of stories, activities, and a snack.

On Oct. 8, the Wits Workout program will continue at 10:30 am. This series is presented by U of I Extension Educator Sara Attig and is designed to help maintain or improve cognitive function and memory through interactive activities and brain exercises. This will be the second in a series of five, but participants are welcome to come to any or all sessions. Another session will be held at 10:30 am Nov. 12.

Does your child have a doll that needs some work done? Spend Columbus Day at the library and learn how to freshen up your doll. Doll Makeovers with Michelle Wright will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, Oct. 14. Michelle loves to rescue well-loved dolls and make them beautiful again. She will teach kids and their adults how to clean and groom their dolls, making their skin look fresh and detangling hair.

A new addition to the library’s programs will start in October. Our first Not Your Average Storytime will take place at 10:30 am Thursday, Oct. 17. This is a bi-monthly storytime being offered through December for teens and adults with IDD. For more information on this program, contact the library.

October’s True Crime Club will meet at 6 pm Thursday, Oct. 17, and will be discussing Charles Manson. This club is open to all teens and adults. Club members research the crimes independently through books, documentaries, podcasts, and news articles. Then they gather to talk about the facts and theories of these crimes. The club will meet again at 6 pm Thursday, Nov. 21, to discuss the case of Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn, which was the subject of the Netflix documentary “American Nightmare.”

True Crime Podcaster: Ghost Identifies Her Killer will take place at 6 pm Oct. 21. True crime podcaster Todd Ganz will broadcast live to the library. He will be discussing the story of Teresita Basa and talk about whether Basa’s ghost helped identify her killer.

The Truth Behind the Fairy Tales will take place at 6 pm Oct. 24. This lecture will discuss the horrifying origins of many popular nursery rhymes and children’s tales. This program is appropriate for teens and adults.

Join us on Saturday, Oct. 26, for Haunted Library. You will pick a time slot of 6, 6:15, 6:30, or 7 pm to take on the haunted library. Your journey will start in the community room with a couple of bone-chilling stories before you’re on to your next stop – a tour through a haunted library! This activity is for 4th grade through adult. Parents, please use your discretion.

Teen Talk, the library’s teen book club, will meet at 5 pm Oct. 30. Rather than choosing a specific book, this club selects a genre or author for the month, and everyone reads a book of their choice. For October, readers can select a suspense novel of their choice. Everyone in grades 6-12 are welcome to join. The group is moderated by two of the library’s teen employees.

To register for any of these programs, call 815-584-3061, look for the sign-up links on Facebook, or stop by the library.