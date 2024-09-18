Prairie Creek Public Library District Secretary, Kathryn Patten, announces that petitions for the April 1, 2025 Consolidated Election will be available at the Prairie Creek Public Library for the following trustee positions: two full 6-year terms and one unexpired four-year term. The library is located at 501 Carriage House Lane in Dwight and open from 10AM-7PM Monday-Thursday, 10 AM-5PM Friday, and 10AM-2PM Saturday.

Petitions may be circulated now through November 18, 2024. The filing period runs from 9:00 AM Tuesday, November 12, 2024 through 5:00 PM Monday, November 18, 2024.

Completed forms can only be accepted during this time. Please submit forms to the library, in care of Secretary Patten or library director Kim Frauli during the following hours: Monday-Friday from 10:00 AM-5:00 PM. Alternate hours are available by appointment only. Candidates should contact Kim Frauli to make an appointment to submit the nomination paperwork.