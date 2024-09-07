Susan L. Boresi, age 72 of Coal City, IL passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet.

She was born on November 9, 1951 in Joliet to Leslie E. and Dolores (nee Gagliardo) Hertenstein. She was raised in Coal City, graduating from Coal City High School Class of 1969. On January 7, 1972 Susan married William J. Boresi Jr. at Assumption Catholic Church. Susan and Bill were born in the same hospital, were baptized on the same day, graduated from the same class and were married at the same altar at which they were baptized. They spent a year together as newlyweds in Frankfurt, Germany, then returned to Coal City to start a family. They lived their whole lives as they always had…together.

The child of a talented husband and wife photography team, Susan held a profound appreciation for the arts. She worked for many years as a dance instructor and administrator for Major School of Dance. Susan instilled her love of the arts in her family, raising a daughter, Gina, who was a dancer and aspiring chef, a son, Matt, who is an opera librettist and theater instructor, and a granddaughter, Viva, who became a professional actress by the time she was six years old. Susan never missed a performance by any of them.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bill Boresi Jr.; her son and daughter- in- law, Matthew and Melissa Foster Boresi of Evanston; her granddaughter, Vivian L. “Viva” Boresi; her mother, Dolores Hertenstein of Coal City; her sister, Sherrie (Michael) Taylor of Morris; her sister-in-law, Mary (Bruce) Lane of Cary; her brother-in-law, Doug (Susan) Boresi of Coal City and numerous bright and caring nieces and nephews. Susan was loved deeply by her family and loved them deeply in return.

She was preceded in death by her father, Leslie E. Hertenstein and her daughter, Gina L. Boresi in 1999. While the death of a daughter is a wound from which no one can truly heal, Susan gave her child as much support and adoration as any mother could. With her striking blue eyes and bottomless well of affection, she was a beautiful creature inside and out.

Memorials may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A “Celebration of Susan’s Life” will be from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Sunday, September 22, 2024 at Ferrari Funeral Services, 1044 Ferrari Drive, Coal City, IL 60416.

Inurnment will be private at Braceville Gardner Cemetery.

