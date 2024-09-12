Michael Harry Wollgast, 43, of Sanford, North Carolina passed away peacefully at home on September 10, 2024. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17 from 9-11 am, with Mass following, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 165 E. Rice Road, South Wilmington, Illinois. A luncheon will be held at 12 noon at Father Matthew Hall, 40 Lemmon Street, South Wilmington.

Michael was born on September 19, 1980, in Morris, Illinois to David and Deborah Wollgast, and raised in Gardner. He played basketball at Gardner South Wilmington High School, Joliet Junior College and the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire. Michael earned his degree in Business Management from Robert Morris University and was employed by Volkert in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Michael married Kelley Long on October 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Sanford, where together they made their home along with their beloved pets Bailey and Riley. Practically inseparable, they cherished spending time together as a couple whether hiking, kayaking, antiquing, cooking, or casting a rod over his favorite fishing spot. Michael was also a big fan of the Chicago Cubs, Tennessee Volunteers and Chicago Blackhawks.

Michael is survived by his wife, Kelley Long Wollgast; his parents, David and Deborah Wollgast of Dwight Illinois; siblings, David (Sara) Wollgast, Anne (David) Simms, Mary Wollgast, Theresa (David) Damron; grandmother, Dorothy Lardi; nieces and nephews, Ben and Clare Wollgast, Maddie, Evan and Jack Simms, and Magnolia and Henry Damron and numerous other family members and friends. Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Harry and Virginia Wollgast and Kenneth Lardi. Michael will be greatly missed by all who knew him well.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in memory of Michael Wollgast to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, Cancer CARE Fund of FirstHealth or the Clara McLean House Fund c/o The Foundation of FirstHealth, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374 OR donations in memory of Michael Wollgast to specifically support NUT carcinoma research at:

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

P.O. Box 849168

Boston, MA 02284

or via dana-farber.org/gift