Michael Andrew Battrell peacefully took his last nap on the evening of August 27, 2024 alongside his caring wife, Yvonne after a long battle with Alzheimers disease.

He was born on October 23, 1950 in the town of Dwight, IL to parents Bernice Evelyn Gardner (née Sweeden) and Andrew Battrell.

Michael attended grade school and high school in Dwight where he excelled athletically. He was a familiar face in the Dwight local newspaper with his success in football where he was known to deliver tackles that would leave you hurting for the next week to come. Michael went on to graduate from St. Joseph’s College near Rensselaer, IN where he extended his successful football career.

After hanging up the helmet, he started a career in sales where Michael built a strong portfolio of clients reaching across many states and countries.

He could always been respected greatly for his kindness and generosity towards others as you could always see a smile on his face.

Michael will always be remembered for his exceptional golf shot and playing a very sharp game.

From Dwight Golf Course, to the K-Club in Ireland, he shared the game of golf with friends and family for many years as his favorite hobby.

Michael also put a lot of time and passion into playing sports with his son, Ryan. He enjoyed taking Ryan to early morning games and practices where he loved to watch him play hockey.

Michael is survived by his wife, Yvonne Battrell (Harrington), son, Ryan Battrell (Beatriz Arroyo-List), grandson, Theo, siblings, Mark Battrell (Janis Pozzi-Johnson), Andrea (Doug) Knudsen and Bradley Battrell.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Battrell, mother Bernice (John Gardner) and sister, Ann Battrell.

A private event will be held with friends and family.