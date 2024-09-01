Born on October 8, 1948, in Appleton, Wisconsin, Mary Ann was the daughter of Karl Leo and Eleanore Constance (Kolakowski) Zilske. She was raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, before relocating to Wilmington, Illinois, with her family during her primary school years. Mary graduated from St. Rose Catholic School and completed her high school education at Wilmington High School, graduating with the Class of 1966 after attending Minden High School in Louisiana due to her father’s job relocation. Following her graduation, Mary went on to attend Joliet Beauty School.

On August 2, 1969, Mary married William H. Gill at St. Rose Catholic Church in Wilmington. The couple initially made their home in Wilmington before settling in Coal City in 1975. Mary owned and operated her own beauty shop on South Broadway in Coal City for several years and later provided hairdressing services from her home. She worked with several doctors in Coal City, including Dr. Lee and Dr. Jim Nelson, before joining Dr. Charles Comfort in 1985 as his medical secretary, a position she held until her retirement in May 2023.

Mary was deeply committed to her community and dedicated to education, serving on the Coal City School Board for over 25 years, and fulfilling the role of Board Secretary for many of those years across three superintendents. She was proud to be a founding member of the Learning Leadership Team and was a devoted advocate for the education of all children in the community.

Active in the theatre department at Coal City High School since the 1980s, Mary was a passionate supporter of all things Coaler. She served on the Board for Grundy Community Volunteer Hospice and was the treasurer of the Beth Ann Miller Foundation.

Family was the greatest joy of Mary’s life. She cherished every moment spent with her grandsons and traveled extensively to support the Coal City Coalers. In her leisure time, she loved relaxing on her patio, enjoying a glass of wine and a charcuterie board. Mary was known for her keen shopping skills and her love for Christmas, as well as taking pride in her home and personal appearance.

Mary Ann Gill leaves behind a legacy of love for her family, a deep commitment to education, and a spirit of community service that will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.

Survivors include her loving husband of 55 years, William; daughter, Ann Gill of Coal City and son, Bill Gill of Diamond; two grandsons: Hunter and Ryder Gill; siblings: Gerard Zilske of St. Louis, Missouri, Carol (Pete) Peterson of Oakland, Arkansas and Thomas (Betty) Zilske of Wilmington; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Scott (Deb) Stickel and Jim Rodawald of Wilmington and Robert (Amy) Gill of Hayworth, Illinois; nieces and nephews: Nikki (Joe) Porter of St. Louis, Lisa Peterson of Arkansas, Heather Zilske of Braceville, Karl (Michelle) Zilske of Bradley, Adam (Melissa) Zilske of Manhattan, Kyle (Stephanie) Stickel and Ben (Taylor) Stickel, both of Wilmington, Alana Stickel of Chicago, Ashley Rodawold of Joliet, Andy Rodawold of Chicago, Jake Rodawold of Wilmington, Bobby (Kelly) Gill and Jacqueline (Brooks) Heider; aunts and uncle: Carol Zang, Rosemary Gill and Kenny and Doris Olson, and her special friends, John and Nancy Yanites of Morris.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Maggie Stickel and Katie Rodawold; one nephew, Tim Stickel; one niece, Antonia Zilske; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Helen Gill and sister-in-law, Sharon Zilske.

Cremation rites are being accorded.

The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation at the Coal City Performing Arts Center at Coal City High School, 655 West Division Street (Illinois Route 113) in Coal City on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. until time of celebration of life at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Josh Miller from Assumption Parish will preside alongside Dr. Kent Bugg.

Mary will be laid to rest in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Mary’s memory to the Coal City Unit #1 Educational Foundation, PO Box 177, Coal City, IL 60416.

Family and friends are encouraged to log onto www.ReevesFuneral.com to sign the guest book, upload photographs and share Mary’s memorial page online through social media.

Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves & Baskerville Funeral Homes and Crematory in Coal City. (815-634-2125)