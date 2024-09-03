Margaret “Peggy” Chamness, age 87, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on September 2, 2024. She was born in Dwight, IL on November 7, 1936, the daughter of Francis and Josephine (Ready) Neville. She married William Chamness on September 25, 1965 and lived in Kankakee, IL prior moving to DeKalb in 1975. Margaret was a Registered Nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee and continued her career at Pine Acres Nursing Home in DeKalb until she retired in 1996.

Peggy is survived by her three children: Karen Isham, Lisa Angel, and Michael Chamness; all of DeKalb, four grandchildren, Ali (Evan) Froehlich, Austin (Samantha) Isham, Lauren Angel and Matthew Angel; as well as 3 great-grandchildren: Everleigh, Josephine, and Knox. She was proceeded in death by her husband William, parents Francis and Josephine Neville, her two sisters Mary Legner and Regina Snyder, and brother Joseph Neville.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Tom Lehan from Transitions Hospice as well as Father Etheridge from St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sycamore. Private services will be held with a celebration of life at a later date.