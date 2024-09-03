James Michael Riccolo, 76, of Midwest City, OK, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2024. He was born on July 24, 1948, in Streator, IL, and was raised in Dwight. He was the son of James and Marie (Johnston), who preceded him in death.

James was known for his lively conversations, particularly about politics, and his ability to share a good laugh. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family and was deeply devoted to his grandchildren: Hallie, Alaina, Wyatt, Madison, Lily, Samuel, Marlene, Sadie, and Luke.

He is survived by his children: Michelle (Arlen) Foulks of Oklahoma City, OK, Lisa (Kurt) Muir of Odell, IL, and Patrick (Jenna) Riccolo of Corvallis, OR; his sister, Dr. Mary Jo (Gene) Donahue-Shypkowski; his niece Audra, and nephews Christopher and Brandon.

A funeral mass will be held in his honor at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Midwest City, OK, at 10:30 a.m. on September 6th, 2024. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dwight, IL, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Midwest City, or St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight, IL.

James will be remembered for his spirited personality and his love for his family. His passing will leave a void in the hearts of those who knew him.