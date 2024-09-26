On September 13th, Danny Neal Lathim passed away in his home at the age of seventy-two. He is survived by his brothers Douglas and Mark as well as his sisters Cora and Marya. Among those he leaves us to visit were his brothers Bob and Clifford, his sister Brenda, and his mother Eunice and his father Bobbie who are all as happy to see him as we are saddened by his passing. Danny was born is St. Louis, Missouri before having moved into Illinois. He was a diligent, hard working man who cared deeply to support his family. For the past thirty-two years had been lovingly married to Sarah Denise Lathim and was a wonderful, proud father to their son Cody Lathim.

Danny was always best known to always be in high spirits whenever he was listening to his music from The Beatles and Dean Martin to Journey and Tears for Fears. He enjoyed his nights of football, talking cars, and being the home style handyman for his family. He was a loving husband, a loving father, and a man that has made more friends over his years than anyone can count.”