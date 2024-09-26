Congratulations to the following GSW High School JUNIORS – (pictured left to right) Britney Fatlan, Nina Siano, Maddie Simms and Kayla Scheuber. They were chosen by their Junior Class to represent GSW as the Grundy County Corn Festival Queen Candidates.

There was a Parade held last night – Wednesday night, Sept. 25 at 5:30 pm in downtown Morris with the Coronation Ceremony following at 6 PM. NINA SIANO was crowned the Queen to represent GSW High School.

All four girls will ride in the Grundy County Corn Festival Parade being held this Sunday, September 29, 2024 at 2:00 PM.

NINA SIANO will ride on the QUEEN FLOAT with the Morris Queen and Coal City Queen representatives. The other three GSW students will be riding in a car in front of the Gardner Area Band.