September 18, 2024, MORRIS, IL – Work is underway at Morris Hospital in preparation for the arrival and installation of a new cardiovascular angiographic system for the Cardiac Catheterization Lab (Cath Lab), with a goal of completing the project by Thanksgiving.

Just like the last time the Cath Lab equipment was upgraded in 2012, a temporary, “mobile” Cath Lab connected to the hospital will be used while construction and equipment installation is underway.

According to Jori Christensen, Director of Cardiovascular Services at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, the Cath Lab is the location in the hospital where cardiologists perform diagnostic studies and interventions including coronary and peripheral angiography, angioplasty, stenting, pacemaker and defibrillator implantation. It’s also used by Interventional Radiologists for special procedures such as port insertions.

“I think everyone can appreciate that technology is continually advancing,” explains Christensen. “The same is true in healthcare, including the equipment that’s used in the Cath Lab. Our current cardiovascular angiographic system is 12 years old and due for replacement.”

“We selected the Siemens Healthineers ARTIS Icono system due to its enhanced image quality and decreased radiation exposure,” she added. “The enhanced image quality will give physicians better visualization of the vessels, which in turn, results in even better treatment for our patients.”

The $1.7 million Cath Lab replacement project is being funded through generous donors to the Morris Hospital Auxiliary & Foundation.

Christensen said the temporary mobile Cath Lab will be in use from September 19 until approximately November 18. When it’s time to move back into the main Cath Lab in November, Morris Hospital will go on “STEMI bypass” for approximately 48 hours. STEMI bypass means ambulances will bypass Morris Hospital for cardiac emergencies during a limited, specified time frame.

According to Christensen, those needing emergency cardiac care don’t have to do anything different than they normally would during this period.

“As always, it’s recommended to call 911 for cardiac emergencies or go to the closest hospital emergency room,” she added.

Serving patients from 27 locations, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers includes the 89-bed Morris Hospital, as well as physician offices in Braidwood, Channahon, Diamond-Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa, and Seneca. Through the services of over 1,900 healthcare professionals, physicians and volunteers, Morris Hospital provides lifesaving cardiac intervention with angioplasty and stents, a radiation therapy center for cancer patients, Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery for orthopedics, a state-of-the-art intensive care unit, integrated behavioral health in the primary care setting, and an advanced level of emergency care around the clock. Morris Hospital is a Level II trauma center, Level II perinatal care provider, and primary stroke center. The hospital is known for its compassionate and personalized approach to healthcare.