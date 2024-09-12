September 12, 2024, MORRIS, IL – Individuals who have a diagnosis of heart failure are invited to a free program, Living with Heart Failure, on Friday, September 27, from 3-4 p.m. in the wellness room at the Diagnostic & Rehabilitative Center of Morris Hospital, 100 W. Gore Road in Morris. The program will be presented Dr. Mary Menz, a cardiologist with Morris Hospital Cardiovascular Specialists.

Dr. Menz will talk about specialized care and lifestyle management support for individuals with heart failure, including medications, diet, fluid intake, and exercise. Family members and caregivers are encouraged to attend.

One of the most common reasons for readmissions to a hospital, heart failure is a complex, chronic condition that develops when the heart doesn’t pump enough blood for the body’s needs. The condition can cause a variety of symptoms including shortness of breath, persistent coughing or wheezing, buildup of excess fluid in body tissues, tiredness and fatigue, loss of appetite, confusion and impaired thinking, increased heart rate, and weight changes, all reasons why patients with heart failure require proper care and follow-up in order to manage the condition.

To register for the free program, go to morrishospital.org/events, or call Morris Hospital at 815-705-7691.