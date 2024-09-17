Morris Hospital and Morris YMCA Team Up Osteoporosis Discussion

September 17, 2024, MORRIS, IL – Community members will have an opportunity to learn more about osteoporosis during a free program being presented by Morris Hospital Orthopedic Nurse Practitioner Taelor Stuedemann on Wednesday, October 9, from 10-11 a.m. at the Morris Community YMCA, 320 Wauponsee Street in downtown Morris.

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that can lead to a decrease in bone strength, increasing the risk of fractures even during simple tasks such as coughing or lifting a laundry basket. During the presentation “Strong Bones Make Strong People,” Stuedemann will talk about osteoporosis risk factors, symptoms, and the importance of managing the condition in order to avoid debilitating bone breaks.

The program is open to the community as part of the Morris Community YMCA and Morris Hospital’s Healthy Happens Here health and wellness seminar series.

To register for the free programs, call the Morris Community YMCA at 815-513-8080, or go to www.morrishospital.org/events and look under the YMCA Healthy Happens Here event category.