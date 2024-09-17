The MVK Seniors met Tuesday Sept 17, 2024 at the Mazon American Legion Hall. Acting President Robin Homerding thanked CNN and Lisa Wren for lunch from the “Upper Crust” in Yorkville and our volunteers who helped serve the meal.

The Pledge of Allegiance was said and a silent prayer for all the ill and deceased members, and others. The prayer also was for Firefighters, Police Officers, EMT’s and the Military stationed all over the world as well as elected officials.

Happy Birthday was sung for Nancy Burchfield, Bill Chamberlain, Marilyn Eungard, Kay Jensen, Sonya Jerantouski, and Carol Clements. Happy Anniversary was offered to Carl and Nancy Johnson, Terri and Joe Schmidt, and Ron and Marilyn Lapka. . Door prizes were won by Tom Hill, Jan Alsbury, and Judy Shelton.

Secretary’s and Treasure’rs reports were read and approved by Joe Sereno and 2nd by Nancy Johnson.

Motion to adjourn the meeting by Jan Alsbury and 2nd by Nancy Burchfield

The next meeting will be on October 15, 2024 with Euchre at 10:30 and Bingo following the business meeting . Anyone 60 or older is invited to join us for a small donation. Please be sure to call CNN (1-815-941-1590) and make a reservation.