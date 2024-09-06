Giannoulias Announces Libraries Receiving Grants
More Than $161,000 in Grant Funding Will Improve Local Library Services Throughout 106th House District
Library districts are receiving grant funding to help ensure all residents have access to quality resources and programming, Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias announced.
Libraries throughout the 106th House District, serving over 71,000 people, are receiving a combined $161,155 in grants.
“Libraries throughout the state must have the resources and financial support they need to provide high-quality materials and programming to Illinois residents,” Giannoulias said. “Libraries serve as centers for lifelong learning and are critical to providing opportunities for children and adults to enrich their lives.”
“Our libraries play a crucial role in providing access to information and helping our community expand their knowledge,” said State Representative Jason Bunting (106th District—Emington). “By modernizing our libraries, we are committed to meeting the changing needs of our residents and ensuring that they continue to serve as indispensable resources in education.”
“Libraries play a crucial role in fostering community connections, offering enriching programs, and providing valuable access to knowledge,” said State Senator Thomas Bennett (53rd District—Gibson City). I am absolutely thrilled about the increased allocation of funds to improve library technology and accessibility.”
The grants, awarded throughout Illinois, included annual per capita and equalization aid grant funding, public library construction grants and one-time newly created technology grants to help libraries most in need to upgrade their technology infrastructure.
- Chatsworth — $2,297
- Chenoa — $2,925
- Cissna Park — $2,505
- Central Citizens’ — $6,323
- Clifton — $2,007
- Coal City — $17,113
- Prairie Creek — $7,646
- Dominy Memorial (Fairbury) — $5,395
- Forrest — $2,836
- Moyer (Gibson City) — $7,934
- Gilman-Danforth — $4,354
- A. Herr Smith & E.E. Smith Loda Township (Loda) — $2,122
- Melvin — $13,410
- Milford — $3,281
- Odell — $2,058
- Onarga Community — $2,883
- Paxton Carnegie — $6,608
- Piper City — $1,516
- Sheldon — $2,432
- Streator — $46,062
- Watseka — $19,448
Public Library Per Capita Grants are awarded annually to support local public library services. This year, public libraries received just under $1.50 per person in their service area. Public libraries can use this funding for operational needs, including purchasing materials for their library collections and capital improvements to their facilities.
Equalization Aid funding is awarded under a statutory formula to provide a minimum level of funding when local funding through taxes is too low to meet the service population’s base needs.
Public Library Construction Grant funding allows libraries to address refurbishing and renovation of existing facilities; assure compliance with accessibility standards; and even build new facilities.
Under the new technology grant initiative, eligible public libraries were determined by review of their local tax base in comparison to the population that is served and also the poverty level of the community.
Libraries have two years to expend the technology grants to help fund things such as adding hardware and software, expanding online collections and e-resources, purchasing digital devices and mobile apps, increasing Wi-Fi capacity and internet accessibility, incorporating patron self-checkouts, and assuring ADA compliance for library websites and purchasing adaptive technologies that accommodate service needs for persons with disabilities.