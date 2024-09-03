On September 2, 2024 at approximately 11:40 p.m. Pontiac Fire and EMS were dispatched to Johnson Press of America located at 800 N. Court St. in Pontiac for a employee involved in a workplace accident.

The injured worker was transported to St. James Hopsital in Pontiac and was pronounced deceased in the early morning hours on September 3, 2024. No details of how the accident are being released at this time.

The Deceased was Timothy Legner, age 36 of Pontiac.

The Livingston County Coroner, Pontiac Police and OSHA are investigating the incident.