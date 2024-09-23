Dr. Lindsey Jensen, former teacher at Dwight Township High School and 2018 Teacher of the Year Award Winner, will be inducted into the College of Education Hall of Fame at Illinois State University on Friday, September 27, during the University’s 2024 Homecoming celebration.

Seven other recipients along with two outstanding young alumni will also be recognized during the event.

Dr. Lindsey Jensen, ’20, received her doctorate in teaching and learning from Illinois State. She was named the 2018 Illinois Teacher of the Year Award, and has since earned a Harvard certification in Family and Community Engagement, using her platform and experience to support the current and future educators across the state. After seeing the need for today’s students to recognize teaching as a rewarding career path, Jensen brought Educators Rising, an ISBE-approved Career and Technical Student Organization to Illinois, helping high school students build community with other aspiring educators. As the Educators Rising State Coordinator, she hosts the organization’s annual state conference at the ISU campus, building key connections between young educators. By leading the charge for paid student teaching through sharing her expert testimony with the Illinois Representative Assembly’s Higher Ed Committee, Jenson works to make the state’s field of education accessible for aspiring educators.

