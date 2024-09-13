Library teams up with the Country Mansion for fun Harvest Days events

Prairie Creek Public Library will team up with the Country Mansion on some Harvest Days events this year. Dwight’s very own version “Hunger Games,” there will be a baking contest and a pie-eating contest.

To enter the baking contest, entrants should complete a form available in paper copies at the library or by scanning the QR code on flyers and Facebook. The baking contest will consist of five unique categories: Pies & Crisps, Cakes & Cupcakes, Bars & Brownies, Cookies, and the Fried Cinnamon Challenge. For the Fried Cinnamon Challenge, bakers shall try their best to recreate the Mansion’s famous Fried Cinnamon donuts.

Entries will be judged on their overall appearance, creativity, and taste. Judges will not know the identity of the baker.

Entries may be dropped off at the library on Friday from 10 am-5 pm or from 9-10 am Saturday morning. Judging will be done in the library at 10:30 am, so no late entries will be accepted.

Anyone is welcome to enter, both young and old, inexperienced and experienced bakers, but all entries must be made in a home kitchen. All entries should be submitted as a whole (complete pie, cake, etc.) or in a quantity of a half dozen or more (in the case of cookies and cupcakes). Entries may be submitted in a recyclable or disposable container. However, in the event this is not possible, it is the entrant’s responsibility to pick up the container from the library by the end of the following week. Containers not picked up by that deadline will be donated.

Entry fee is $5 for the first entry, and $2 for each additional entry in another category. For the prize, we will take 50% of the entry fee and put it in the prize pool. The complete prize pool will be divided and paid out for the first place entry across each category. The other 50% of the entry fee will be donated to the Harvest Days committee.

Participants may enter any recipe; it does not need to be an original recipe created by the entrant. Recipes may come from cookbooks, magazines, family, or any other means. Each entry should be accompanied by a copy of the recipe or ingredient list. Contestants are expected to be physically present for the announcement of the winners and to accept their prize at that time. If the contestant or a representative is not present, they are automatically disqualified, and the prize will be awarded to the next selected entry.

Winners will be announced at 11 am on the stage at the Country Mansion. Immediately following the winners announcement, a pie-eating contest will be held. This contest will be for speed, as opposed to quantity. Each entrant will eat only one pie, but whoever finishes their pie first will be the winner. Some of the competitors include well-known residents around the Dwight area, which as State Representative Jason Bunting, Pastor Randy from New Life Church, local businessman Jeremy Connor, youth sports coach Jason Marques, and long-time Dwight resident Justin Marsh. More competitors will be announced. Check out the library’s Facebook page for more information.