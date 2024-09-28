Land of Lincoln Honor Flight ends our 2024 flying season with Mission #72 on October 15, 2024.

Mission #72 will serve 92 Veterans including 2 Korean Era veterans 90 Vietnam era veterans from 53 Illinois home towns of Auburn, Aviston, Bartelso, Blue Mound, Breese, Camargo, Cantrall, Carlinville, Carlyle, Carterville, Centralia, Chapin, Charleston, Collinsville, Decatur, East Peoria, Effingham, Farine, Forrest Franklin, Gibson City, Gillespie, Girard, Godfrey, Greenup, Highland, Hillsboro, Homer, Jacksonville, Kappa, LeRoy, Litchfield, Mascoutah, Mason City, Mattoon, Moweaqua, Mt Pulaski, Mt Zion, New Baden, Newman, Paris, Pontiac, Riverton, Springfield, Teutopolis, Texico, Thomasboro, Trenton, Troy, Tuscola, Vandalia, Watson and Xenia. Our October 15th veterans represent all branches of the military.

These Veterans and their Guardians will report October 15, 2024 to the Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport at 4:00 AM to travel to Washington DC on a chartered Sun Country 737 aircraft to visit the World War II, Korean and Vietnam War memorials, as well as Arlington National Cemetery Tomb of the Unknowns, the Lincoln Memorial, the National Air & Space Museum in Chantilly, Virginia, the US Marine Corps Memorial and the US Air Force Memorial. This day of honor is provided at absolutely no cost to our veterans and is completely funded by donations from the general public.

These heroes return to Springfield airport at 9:30 PM on Tuesday. The general public, friends, family, and LLHF alumni veterans are encouraged to pack the airport to welcome home these heroes. Bortolon states: “The welcome home at the airport is very special to our veterans; it is the experience our veterans earned and deserve – but never received.” Greeters are encouraged to arrive early and show appreciation for and support of these veterans who sacrificed so much for our country. Parking is free and volunteers will be in the parking area to assist guests to open spaces as well as the shuttle bus that will take them directly to the airport terminal door.

“We are looking forward to continuing to serve our Veterans on an honor flight in 2025. We encourage any World War II, Korean Era or Vietnam Era veteran to apply now. This is your time to be honored.” Bortolon states. Any seriously impaired or terminally ill WWII, Korean era or Vietnam era veteran will be given flight priority. Veteran and Guardian Applications may be obtained at www.LandofLincolnHonorFlight.org by clicking on “Applications” tab. LLHF also offers a “Flightless Honor Flight” program for those otherwise eligible veterans whose physical condition limits their ability to participate on an actual flight.

Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that receives no government funding. Over 5,700 Central Illinois veterans have been served on LLHF’s 70 flights. It is only able to honor veterans due to the generous donations, sponsorships, fundraising events, merchandise sales and supporting efforts of the many local businesses, individuals and organizations within our service area. Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is operated by all volunteers; it has no paid staff, no rental and no utilities costs. Its overall administrative cost is approximately 2% so virtually every dollar raised supports flight costs for veterans.