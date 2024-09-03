ILLINOIS STATE POLICE INVESTIGATES SHOOTING OF OFFICER AND SUSPECT IN SHELDON

SHELDON – On September 1, 2024 at approximately 8:45 p.m., the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department requested the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 to assist in an officer involved shooting investigation.

Preliminary reports indicate officers from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department were engaged in a pursuit of an armed suspect with a hostage. The pursuit went into Indiana, at which time the Newton County Sheriff’s Department became engaged in the pursuit. The pursuit came back into Illinois and the suspect crashed in Sheldon. The suspect exited his vehicle and gunfire was exchanged. During the exchange of gun fire, the suspect and a deputy from the Newton County Sheriff’s Department were struck. The suspect, 37-year-old Andrew Roselius of Clifton, IL, was pronounced deceased on scene. The Newton County Deputy was transported to a regional hospital where he remains in critical condition. No hostage was located inside the vehicle.

ISP will lead the investigation into the use of force portion of this incident. After a thorough investigation, ISP will turn over its investigation to the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s Office.