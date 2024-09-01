ILLINOIS STATE POLICE INVESTIGATES OFFICER INVOLVED DEATH

LASALLE – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 1 was requested by the Lasalle County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) to investigate an officer involved death.

On August 31, 2024 at approximately 1:30 a.m., a deputy from the LCSO was in pursuit of a Chevrolet pickup in LaSalle County on Illinois Route 71 after fleeing from a traffic stop. The pickup struck the side of a guard rail before striking several trees in the ditch near Norway, IL. The driver of the pickup was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ISP is leading the open and ongoing investigation. No additional information is available at this time.