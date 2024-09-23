ILLINOIS ART EDUCATION ASSOCIATION RECOGNIZES DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL AS A SCHOOL OF DISTINCTION

The Illinois Art Education Association is pleased to recognize Dwight Township High School as a 2024 School of Distinction. This is the fifth year of this award.

This recognition celebrates schools with rigorous art, design, and media education programs. To earn the School of Distinction Award Dwight Township High School evidenced practices directly reflecting the Illinois Professional Teaching Standards, the Illinois Fine Arts and Media Standards, and Social-Emotional Learning Priorities. For how this award aligns with these markers, please follow this link.

For how this award aligns with these markers, please follow this link.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1E3z6aIJJhCbYBkPx3hy5GfuiFtg3gt7A/view

Participating in high-quality art, design, and media courses develops student creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, and communication skills in valuable ways. Students in these programs gain social and emotional skills along with college, career, and citizenship readiness. Research indicates that schools with successful programs like that at Dwight Township High School experience increased student attendance, engagement, and academic performance when compared with schools that don’t.

The IAEA is proud to honor Patricia Farrell-Levange for the distinguished programming and the significant opportunities offered to students. Dwight Township High School is led by Mr. Andrew Pittenger, principal, and Mr. Josh DeLong, superintendent.