HFK Presents Haunted History

You will not want to miss HFK Presents Haunted History at the Kankakee County Museum on Saturday, October 5 at 2pm at the Kankakee County Museum at Small Memorial Park, 801 South 8th Avenue, Kankakee, IL 60901.

Sit back and listen, if you dare, to the entertaining and chilling tales of the historical hauntings of the Midwest. Stories of the S.S. Eastland, Brookfield Zoo, Fort Dearborn Massacre, and John Dillinger (to name just a few) help to guarantee spooky goosebumps, while learning a bit of history at the same time!

$12 museum members

$15 for nonmembers

*Refreshments are included in ticket price

Don’t wait; get your tickets TODAY as space is limited!

https://app.dvforms.net/api/dv/34xxd4

Biographical Information:

Nationally known actor, Terry Lynch specializes in historical portrayal to meet the needs of the young at heart who are never too old to learn something new about history’s most interesting, inspirational figures. His one-man interactive pretentions give audiences a new, first-person perspective on the people and events that make up our history and culture.

Along with his wife Laura, a certified educator for over 20 years, and member of “Who’s Who in American Education” and “Who’s Who Among Young American Professionals”, Terry co-authored two books: Mistakes Happen: An Historical Guide to Overcoming Adversity and Nicholas Comes to America, the Story of Santa Claus.

The Lynches began HFK Presents as a way to bring history to life for adults, or the “kids at heart”. Remember, history happens when you least expect it!