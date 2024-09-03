Aug 31

IVC Tournament @ Saratoga

Seneca 3 vs GSWB 9 (Semi-final)

In the semi-final game of the IVC tournament, Keaton Phillips took the ball for GSWB. After an infield single, Seneca would score on a GSWB error to go up 1-0. The score remained true until the bottom of the 3rd when the Lions used five consecutive singles to take a 5-1 lead. In the 4th, the Lions would use a double from Mason Jordan and an RBI single from Fallon Stein to make it 6-1. Ryan Male then scored Stein on a sacrifice fly to go up 7-1. Keaton Phillips took care of business on the mound tossing 5 innings and only allowing 4 hits. Phillips also struck out 7 Raiders while earning the win. Chase Chandler came in for the 2 inning save to shut the door for GSWB. Fallon Stein collected 3 hits while scoring 3 runs and driving 2 in. Grady Phillips had 3 hits while scoring a run and driving one in. Mason Jordan and Keaton Phillips also each had a pair of hits.

GSWB 2 vs Saratoga 6 (Championship) For the 3rd year in a row, the Lions squared off with the Hawks of Saratoga for the championship. GSWB was looking for revenge as they entered the contest 11-1 with their only loss to Saratoga by one run earlier in the season. In a pitcher’s duel, Mason Jordan got the Lions on the board when he doubled and stole 3rd, scoring on a throwing error. Grady Phillips was the starter for GSWB and kept the Hawks in check. Carrying a 1-0 lead into the 5th, the Lions found themselves in trouble with the bases loaded. Saratoga then capitalized on 2 GSWB errors to break the game open and take a 5-1 lead. Grady Phillips took the tough loss going 5 innings and only giving up 3 hits while striking out 6. Ryan Male collected GSWB’s only other hit in the ball game as GSWB fell 6-2. The Lions fall to 11-2 on the season and host Wilmington on Tuesday.

Aug 24

Serena 3 @ GSWB 7 (Game 1)

In game 1 of the twin-bill, Rylin Wright-Salmon took the ball and kept the Huskers in check. In the bottom of the 1st, Mason Jordan tripled and would score on a Kash Kerner single. Grady Phillips then singled and Ryan Male walked to pack the bags. Keaton Phillips had an RBI fielders choice to make it 2-0. With runners on 2nd and 3rd, the Lions used a Serena error to make the score 4-0. Wright-Salmon would carry a 3-0 lead into the 3rd when Serena pieced together a few hits to make the score 4-1. In the bottom of the 3rd, Male doubled to leadoff the innings as Keaton Phillips and Fallon Stein each walked. GSWB would extend the lead after drawing a couple walks and hit by pitch to make the score 7-1. Keaton Phillips relieved Wright-Salmon who came to close the doors for GSWB as they coasted to a 7-3 victory. Wright-Salmon earned the win allowing 3 runs on 2 hits but walking 8. Keaton Phillips earned the save. Ryan Male scored 2 runs for GSWB who had balanced attack offensively.

Serena 4 @ GSWB 7 (Game 2) In game 2, Chase Chandler earned the start and would go the distance. Serena came out swinging as they lead 4-1 entering the bottom of the 2nd. Entering the bottom of the 3rd, Mason Jordan doubled and Kash Kerner singled to set the table for the Lions. Ryan Male and Keaton Phillips each had an RBI on a fielder’s choice. to make the score 4-3. Trailing by 1 in the 4th, Cal Christensen reached safely and would score on a Kash Kerner single to knot the game at 4-4. Grady Phillips, Ryan Male, and Chase Chandler all had RBI singles to make it a 7-4 game. With Chandler throwing strikes, he hurled the Lions to victory to improve their record to 10-1 overall. Chandler had 3 strikeouts in 5 innings and only walked 1 on 6 hits. Mason Jordan and Kash Kerner each scored twice while Grady Phillips and Ryan Male each had 2 RBI.

Aug 23

Streator Woodland 3 @ GSWB 11

After spotting the Warriors 3 runs in the 1st, the Lions had work cut out for them. GSWB cut into the lead in the 1st inning as Kash Kerner singled and scored on a double from Grady Phillips. Grady Phillips would then score in an RBI fielders choice from Keaton Phillips. In the bottom of the 2nd, the Lions capitalized on a couple errors from Streator Woodland to take a 5-3 lead. Kash Kerner doubled to score Mason Jordan, and Grady Phillips had an RBI single. After taking the ball in relief in the 1st, Kerner was flawless on the bump in 6.1 innings of work. Kerner sat down 14 via strikeouts while walking none. GSWB would tack on to their lead inning as the sailed to an 11-3 victory. Kerner would get the win, while Kerner and Grady Phillips each had 2 hits, 2 runs, and 2 RBI. Mason Jordan had 2 hits while crossing the plate 3 times. The Lions improve to 8-1 and host Serena for a DH Saturday.

Aug 22

GSWB 10 @ MVK 2

In a crucial conference game, the Lions traveled to MVK. In the top of the 1st, Kash Kerner singled and was brought home on a double from Grady Phillips. They would add to their score in the 2nd inning after a couple of free passes, followed by a Ryan Male single to break open the game to 4-0. Grady Phillips would need nothing more on the mound as he kept the Mavericks in check. Phills threw 6.1 innings only allowing 3 hits and sitting down 8 via strikeout as he improved to 2-0. Kash Kerner had 3 hits while Fallon Stein and Grady Phillips each had a pair. Ryan Male and Grady Phillips each had 3 RBI for the Lions who are now 7-1 overall. The Lions host Streator Woodland Friday.

The Lions also played 3 innings of a B game in which they won 7-1. Matthew Tyree and Tyler Hill each had big hits while Cal Christensen tossed all 3 innings earning the win.

Aug 21 – Boys Baseball

Ransom St. Michael’s 2 GSWB 13 (5 Innings)

In non-conference action, the Lions hosted Ransmon St Michael’s who had a 4-0 record. Fallon Stein earned the nod on the bump and threw the ball well. After a scoreless 1st from both sides, the defenders would use a hit by pitch followed by a double to take a 1-0 lead after 2 innings. In the bottom of the 3rd, Mason Jordan doubled and was brought home by Grady Phillips single. The Lions would also capitalize on an error to take a 3-1 lead after 3 innings. In the top of the 4th, Stein found himself in a jam but wiggled out of it only allowing one run to cross to carry a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the 4th. GSWB exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the 4th to make it a 13-2 game and would sail to a 5 inning victory. Fallon Stein was the winning pitcher only surrendering 3 hits. The Lions defense was solid behind Stein committing no errors. Mason Jordan led GSWB at the plate going 3-3 with a pair of doubles while scoring 3 runs and driving in 2 runs. Kash Kerner also had 2 RBO of his own while Chase Chandler, Jaxon Pluger, and Grady Phillips each had 2 runs. The Lions are now 6-1 and travel to MVK Thursday.

Aug 19 – Saratoga 13 @ GSWB 12

After allowing a single in the 1st, the Hawks scored a run to take an early 1-0 lead in the 1st. But the Lions would use 3 consecutive hits to take a 2-1 lead. Kash Kerner and Grady Phillips each doubled as Ryan Male followed it with a single. The game would teeter back and forth until Saratoga used a couple of Lions’ errors to their advantage to take a 8-3 lead. But GSWB came climbing back to cut it to 8-6. Saratoga opened their lead to 13-6 in the 7th but GSWB came roaring back and would fall 13-12 in the marathon game. Keaton Phillips took the loss for GSWB as he only allowed 2 earned runs but didn’t have much help defensively. Offensively Kash Kerner paced the Lions with 3 hits while Ryan Male and Keaton Phillips each picked up a pair of hits themselves. Kerner also scored 3 runs while driving in 3 Lions. The Lions fall to 5-1 on the season and host Ransom Wednesday.

Aug 17 – GSWB 14 @ Flanagan 5

In game 1 of a double-header, GSWB jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Rylin Wright-Salmon earned the win in relief striking out 3 Bobcats in 2.1 innings. Ryan Male had 2 RBI for the Lions while Rylin Wright-Salmon scored 3 runs.

GSWB 15 @ Donovan 8 In game 2 the Lions busted the game open in the 2nd inning scoring 8 runs. Fallon Stein took the win for GSWB while striking out 6 and allowing 4 free passes. Kash Kerner closed the door for GSWB striking out 3 in an inning of work. Kerner also had 2 RBI while Ryan Male collected a pair of runs and hits. Fallone Stein, Parker Thompson, and Jaxon Pluger each scored 2 runs. The Lions are now 5-0 on the season and host Saratoga on Monday.

Aug 16 – Flanagan 2 @ GSWB 11

Keaton Phillips took the ball for the Lions and was dominant on Friday. Phillips allowed an unearned run with 2 outs in the 1st innings, but the Lions answered with 5 runs in the bottom half of the 1st inning. K. Phillips would never look back as he tossed 4 innings of no hit ball while striking out 8 Falcons. Peyton Welsh had 3 RBI on the day with a single and sac fly. Jaxon Pluger, Mason Jordan, and Chase Chandler each scored a pair of runs. Riley Hall, Jaxon Pluger, and Chase Chandler each threw an inning of relief. The Lions are now 3-0 and travel to Donovan for a twinbill on Saturday.

Aug 15 Boys Baseball

GSWB 7 @ Dwight 5

The Lions squared off with the IVC rival Redbirds on Thursday. GSWB capitalized on a Dwight error and walk to take a 2-0 lead behind Ryan Male’s sac fly. But in the bottom of the 1st, the Redbirds tied it at 2-2 behind a couple walks and big double for Peters. In the 3rd, the Lions again reached on an error and Grady Phillips singled. Rylin Wright-Salmon had an RBI on a fielders choice and Keaton Phillips had an RBI single to make it 4-2. In the bottom of the 3rd, Dwight used a walk to cut the lead to 4-3. The Lions would execute then execute a couple 1st and 3rd situations to extend their lead to 7-3. Grady Phillips took the ball for GSWB going 5 innings while wallowing 3 hits on 7 strikeouts. Entering the 7th with a 7-3 lead, Ryan Male who had relieved Phillips hit a wall. Male recorded 4 outs, 3 of them K’s. He turned the ball over to Keaton Phillips who recorded a save on a controversial ending. In a game with twice as many walks(11) as hits(5), the Lions narrowly escaped with a 7-5 win. The Lions improve to 2-0 and will host Flanagan Friday.

Aug 14 Boys Baseball

Seneca 6 @ GSWB 12

In their home opener, Kash Olsen got the nod on the bump. After a couple of walks, and fielders choice, the Lions trailed 1-0 entering the bottom half of the 1st. However, the Lions capitalized on a couple of Raider errors and scored 2 on an RBI double from Grady Phillips. Over the next few innings, the Lions would extend their lead to 9-1. However in the 6th, Seneca cut the lead to 9-6, but GSWB held on for the 12-6 win. Kash Kerner earned the win in relief, striking out 4 over 4 innings pitched. Tyler Hill made a big play defensively in left field for GSWB. Kash Olsen, Kash Kerner, Falling Stein, and Ryan Male each collected multiple hits for GSWB. Kerner collected 5 RBI while Olsen scored 4 runs. GSWB travels to conference rival Dwight on Thursday.