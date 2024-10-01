IESA Sectional Championship @ Milford

Grant Park 2 vs GSWB 1 (9 Innings)

With a trip to the state tournament on the line, the GSWB handed the ball to Kash Olsen for the start. Olsen got himself out of a jam in the first after a couple of walks and error to keep St. Anne off the board. In the 2nd, the Giants were struck by a pitch and dealt another walk, but the Lions held them scoreless. In the bottom of the 2nd, Fallon Stein walked for GSWB and scored on an RBI double by Rylin Wright-Salmon. Olsen retired the side in the 3rd for the Lions and was relieved by Keaton Phillips. Heading into the top of the 7th with a 1-0 lead, St. Anne drew a lead-off walk. However, Keaton Phillips would get back-to-back strikeouts. With 2 outs in the top of the 7th, GSWB committed a throwing error to let the Giants tie it up at 1-1. That score remained true until the top of the 9th. With Grady Phillips now in relief, the Lions committed back-to-back errors. St. Anne scored to take a 2-1 lead and would hold on to claim the win. GSWB committed 4 errors in the final 3 innings in the loss. The three Lions pitchers combined to only allow one hit while striking out 18 hitters. GSWB ends the season 18-10 overall and will lose seven 8th graders. 8th graders moving on are: Riley Hall, Mason Jordan. Ryan Male, Grady Phillips, Parker Thompson, Fallon Stein, & Rylin Wright-Salmon.