GSWB Baseball Team Takes Regional Championship With Big Win Over Grant Park

Grant Park 2 @ GSWB 12 (5 Innings)

September 28 – Hosting their own regional, Lions south-paw Grady Phillips was the starting pitcher for GSWB. Phillips held the Dragons of Grant Park in his 2 innings of work allowing 2 walks and 2 strikeouts on 0 hits. The Lions gave Phillips all the support he needed in the bottom of the 2nd. The Lions reached on an error, then Rylin Wright-Salmon singled. Fallon Stein would then steal 3rd and scored on a throwing error to put GSWB 1-0. With a runner on second base, Chase Chandler was hit by a pitcher to make it 1st and 2nd. Kash Kerner then singled to make it 2-0, followed by a Kash Olsen single to make it 3-0. Kash Kerner stole home to make it 4-0, followed by a Grady Phillips RBI double to go up 5-0. Keaton Phillips and Fallon Stein each added clutch RBI’s to go up 7-0 entering the 3rd. Keaton Phillips then took the ball for GSWB who held Grant Park’s bats quiet. The Lions slo wly put the Dragons out of reach as they led 11-0 after 4 innings. Grant Park scored 2 runs in the top of the 5th, but Fallon Stein’s RBI single in the 5th scored Grady Phillips for the 12-2 victory. Fallon Stein and Kash Kerner had big days as they each collected a trio of hits while Stein also slapped in 3 runs. Grady Phillips and Rylin Wright-Salmon each scored 2 runs. The Lions claim their 2nd straight regional championship and advance to the Sectional Championship sporting an 18-9 record. The game will be played at Milford High School on Monday at 4 p.m. vs. St. Anne.