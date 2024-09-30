GSWB Baseball Team Takes Regional Championship With Big Win Over Grant Park
Grant Park 2 @ GSWB 12 (5 Innings)
September 28 – Hosting their own regional, Lions south-paw Grady Phillips was the starting pitcher for GSWB. Phillips held the Dragons of Grant Park in his 2 innings of work allowing 2 walks and 2 strikeouts on 0 hits. The Lions gave Phillips all the support he needed in the bottom of the 2nd. The Lions reached on an error, then Rylin Wright-Salmon singled. Fallon Stein would then steal 3rd and scored on a throwing error to put GSWB 1-0. With a runner on second base, Chase Chandler was hit by a pitcher to make it 1st and 2nd. Kash Kerner then singled to make it 2-0, followed by a Kash Olsen single to make it 3-0. Kash Kerner stole home to make it 4-0, followed by a Grady Phillips RBI double to go up 5-0. Keaton Phillips and Fallon Stein each added clutch RBI’s to go up 7-0 entering the 3rd. Keaton Phillips then took the ball for GSWB who held Grant Park’s bats quiet. The Lions slowly put the Dragons out of reach as they led 11-0 after 4 innings. Grant Park scored 2 runs in the top of the 5th, but Fallon Stein’s RBI single in the 5th scored Grady Phillips for the 12-2 victory. Fallon Stein and Kash Kerner had big days as they each collected a trio of hits while Stein also slapped in 3 runs. Grady Phillips and Rylin Wright-Salmon each scored 2 runs. The Lions claim their 2nd straight regional championship and advance to the Sectional Championship sporting an 18-9 record. The game will be played at Milford High School on Monday at 4 p.m. vs. St. Anne.