Grundy County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Investigation Involving Serious Injury and Arrest

Preliminary Investigation:

Unit 1 was traveling North on Route 47 approximately 1/2 mile North of Route 113. Unit 2 was traveling South on Route 47 in the same area. The driver of Unit 2 observed Unit 1driving over the centerline of the road and drove off onto the shoulder of the roadway to avoid a head on collision. Unit 1 crossed over the centerline of the road and struck the flatbed trailer being pulled by Unit 2. After impact, Unit 1 came to an immediate stop in the North bound lane facing East.