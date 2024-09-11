Grundy County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Investigation Involving Serious Injury and Arrest
What: Two (2) vehicle traffic crash
Where: Route 47 1/2 mile North of Route 113
When: Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 3:02 p.m.
Vehicles:
Unit 1- Red 2022 Hyundai Kona
Unit 2-White 2019 Ford F-550 pickup truck pulling a black flat bed trailer carrying a skid steer and zero turn mower
Driver Information:
Unit 1- Tanya Kleinert, 49 year old female from Crescent City, IL
Unit 2- Rick Eickmann, 51 year old male from Beecher, IL
Preliminary Investigation:
Unit 1 was traveling North on Route 47 approximately 1/2 mile North of Route 113. Unit 2 was traveling South on Route 47 in the same area. The driver of Unit 2 observed Unit 1driving over the centerline of the road and drove off onto the shoulder of the roadway to avoid a head on collision. Unit 1 crossed over the centerline of the road and struck the flatbed trailer being pulled by Unit 2. After impact, Unit 1 came to an immediate stop in the North bound lane facing East.
The Morris Fire Protection and Ambulance District responded to the scene and extricated the driver of Unit 1 from the vehicle. She was transported to Morris Hospital and then airlifted to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood for her injuries. The two occupants in Unit 2 were not injured.
The driver of Unit 1, Tanya Kleinert, was issued citations for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Improper Lane Usage. She will also be charged with Driving Under the Influence of Drugs or Combination of Drugs.
Route 47 was closed to through traffic for around 2 hours while the accident was being investigated and the roadway cleared of debris.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Morris Fire Protection and Ambulance District, Mazon Police Department, and the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency who provided traffic control at the scene.