On August 30, 2024 at approximately 3 a.m. a rural Forrest man was killed in a two vehicle motor vehicle crash that happened on Route 24 at the intersection of 3350 East Road. The deceased was Bailey Beyers, age 28.

Beyers was traveling east bound on Rt. 24 operating a semi-trailer/truck tractor when a pick-up truck traveling north bound failed stop at the intersection of Rt. 24. The pickup truck was then struck by the semi tractor/trailer. The semi trailer/tractor drove off the roadway, overturned and caught fire. The driver was deceased at the scene. An autopsy was performed on the deceased.

The Illinois State Police and the Coroner’s office are investigating the crash.