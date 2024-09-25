The Dwight Village Board of Trustees met Tuesday September 24.

Trustees in attendance were Josh Jahn, Marla Kinkade, Jenny Johnson, and Justin Eggenberger. Absent were Pete Meister and Brian Berta.

Also present were Mayor Paul Johnson, Village Administrator Crissy Livingston, and Village Attorney Nick Ehrgott.

CONSENT AGENDA

The consent agenda items below were acted upon:

Motion approving payments of bills $337,935.24 Motion approving the minutes of the September 9, 2024, Village Board Meeting Motion approving July 2024 Treasurers Report Motion approving transfer of $96,664 from (52) Sewer to (33) Sewer Reserve ) for paying interest and principal of IEPA Loan L17-2627

PUBLIC FORUM

No one spoke in Public Forum.

REPORT OF MAYOR/OFFICERS

Mayor Paul Johnson reported that Village Clerk Whitney Scott will be taking a medical leave of absence. (In a Special Board Meeting following the Regular Meeting the Board appointed Nicole Bozarth as Village Deputy Clerk to fill in as needed)

Village Administrator Crissy Livingston reported that repairs and upgrades to the Village Complex and EMS Quarters are nearing completion.

REPORT OF COMMITTEES

Ordinance, Judicial, and Licensing Committee Chairman Marla Kinkade reported on three items from a Committee Meeting held 9/24/24 just prior to the full member meeting.

The Committee suggested replacing the 1% State Grocery Sales Tax which will be ending January 1, 2026 with a Municipal 1% Grocery Sales Tax. The Board adopted this Ordinance and shoppers should see no net change in the amount of food tax they are currently paying. The Committee also suggested amending the Food Truck ordinance to exclude St. Patrick Parish Hall and the Country Mansion from the “Downtown” designated area which would effectively allow them to host food trucks that could sell directly to the Public. The Committee discussed details regarding the proposed ordinance to allow chickens within Village limits, but some items need to be clarified before bringing to the Board for approval.

NEW BUSINESS

A Bucket Brigade Request by the Dwight Lions Club was approved for October 11, 2024 (7 am to 5 pm) and October 12 (7 am to 11 am) at the intersection of Routes 47 and 17. A 46 foot Curb Cut at 504 E Williams St. was approved.

MOTION TO ENTER EXECUTIVE SESSION

The Board entered into Executive Session to review litigation matters.

Following the Executive Session, the Board held a Special Meeting to discuss the appointment of a Deputy Village Clerk and Nicole Bozarth was named to this position.

The next Village Board Meeting will be October 14, 2024.