Trustees in attendance were Josh Jahn, Marla Kinkade, Pete Meister, and Brian Berta. Absent were Jenny Johnson and Justin Eggenberger.

The Dwight Village Board of Trustees met Monday, September 9 in the lower level of the Public Services Complex.

No one spoke in Public Forum. REPORT OF MAYOR/OFFICERS Village Administrator Crissy Livingston informed the Board that repairs to the inside of the Public Services Complex were nearing completion. Chief of Police Mike Nolan reported body cam systems will be implemented in the next few weeks. Also, with the recent police academy graduates now on duty, the police department is at full staff, although reasonably inexperienced. Of the ten members on the force, six have a tenure of one year or less. Information from EMS Chief Mike Callahan was relayed that the new ambulance is being stored at the fire house until being inspected and approved for service. He also submitted the current call summary which can be viewed here. EMS Runs Water Operator Joey Fritsch reported that the Lead Service Line inventory was submitted to the EPA. In turn, homeowners with lead service lines that will need to get replaced may be getting notification from the EPA.

PUBLIC PROPERTIES/UTILITIES COMMITEE REPORT

Resulting from discussion at the Properties/Utilities Committee Meeting just prior to the main meeting, the Committee brought to the full Board a plan to begin alley repair beginning on the northeast section of town, and moving south as funds are available. The plan was approved by the Board at an amount of up to $14,000 for this fiscal year with the first repairs expected to begin in October.

The Committee also suggested that, due to the reduction in flow from Water Well #7, repairs take place, including removal and cleaning, along with cleaning of interior columns for an amount of $25,085. This was approved by the Board.

Also, the purchase of a used sewer jet machine was approved at $16,512.

NEW BUSINESS

Conxxus fiber Representatives from Conxxus Fiber-Optic Internet were invited to the meeting to recap services they will be bringing to the Village. The firm will be installing a fiber network in the community supported by a $1.8 million investment of private funds and will bring fiber internet directly to residences and businesses. They recently have been installing lines in Streator and other nearby communities. As construction progresses information will be pushed out to potential customers. Aly Anne’s Street, 120 E. Main Street, Closure Request Street closure on Park Street behind Aly Anne’s was approved from Thursday, September 19, 10 a.m. to Monday, September 23, 10 a.m. Aly Anne’s,120 E. Main Street, Sound Amplification Request Approved for the following times and dates: Thursday, September 19 until 11 p.m. Friday, September 20 until 1 a.m (Saturday) Saturday, September 21 until 1 a.m. (Sunday) Sunday, September 22 until 10 p.m. Willys Pub, 118 S. Franklin, Sound Amplification Approved for the following times and dates Friday, September 20 until 1 a.m (Saturday) Saturday, September 21 nights until 1 a.m. (Sunday) DTHS Homecoming Parade Route Request – September 27, 2024 Parade will begin on Columbia at Trojan Drive and travel north to South St. East on South St. to Prairie Ave. North on Prairie to Chippewa Northwest on Chippewa/Prairie to West Main St. (in front of Fox Center) West Main to Mazon Ave. Mazon Ave to Franklin/East Main St. East Main St. to Chippewa East on Chippewa to Franklin St. South on Franklin St. back to DTHS Retirement of K9 Officer Spkye Dwight Police Officer Watson McKee submitted a letter of resignation as designated Dwight Police K9 handler. The current 8-year old police dog, Spyke, is showing signs of fatigue, and with annual certification coming due on September 21, Officer McKee felt now is the appropriate time to step away from the dog handler role. McKee has been the K9 handler from the inception of the program, handling both Spyke and his predecessor Katscho. This will effectively leave the Dwight force without a K9 unit until the time the Dwight force is staffed sufficiently to resume the program with a new dog. Halloween Trick or Treat Date/Hours Hours were established as 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 31

The BOoard moved into Executive Session to discuss Purchase or Lease of Real Estate. No action came from this closed session and the Board adjourned.

The next meeting will be Monday September 23.