The Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington Trojan varsity football team lost their homecoming contest to Maroa-Forsyth by a score of 57-16 in Friday’s (Sept 27) home non-conference game.The game was originally scheduled against Walther Christian but was rescheduled with Maroa-Forsyth. The Trojans will take on the Seneca Fighting Irish next Friday at Seneca.

The Trojan’s record now stands at 3 – 2, 0 – 1 in the conference.

During halftime ceremonies, Brayden Jensen and Issy Bunting were named as Homecoming King and Queen.