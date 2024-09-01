The Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington Varsity Boys Football team won their game against the Dakota High School Indians by a score of 49-0 on Saturday, August 31 in Dwight.
Chicagoland Prairie Conference Standings
|Playoff
Bid
|School
|Conference
|Overall
|Opponents’
Wins
|Points
|Won
|Lost
|Won
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Seneca
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|43
|22
|Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop]
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|49
|0
|Ottawa (Marquette)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|19
|24
|Peru (St. Bede)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|16
|22
|Melrose Park (Walther Christian)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|44
Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop] (1-0)
Nickname: Trojans
Head Coach: Luke Standiford
2023 Record: 5-5 Class: 2A
Classification Enrollment: 403.50
|Date
|Time
|Result
|Score
|Opp.
Score
|OT
|H/A
|Opponent
|Opp.
Record
|Opp.
Enroll.
|Other Site/Game Info
|Aug 31
|1:00
|W
|49
|0
|H
|Dakota
|0-1
|258.00
|Sep 6
|7:00
|A
|Elgin (St. Edward)
|0-1
|268.00
|Sep 13
|6:00
|A
|Aurora (Central Catholic)
|1-0
|483.00
|Sep 20
|7:00
|A
|Ottawa (Marquette)
|0-1
|154.00
|Sep 27
|7:00
|H
|Melrose Park (Walther Christian)
|0-1
|204.50
|Oct 4
|7:00
|A
|Seneca
|1-0
|390.50
|Oct 11
|7:00
|H
|Peru (St. Bede)
|0-1
|277.50
|Oct 19
|2:00
|H
|Alton (Marquette)
|0-1
|420.00
|Oct 25
|7:00
|A
|Ottawa (Marquette)
|0-1
|154.00
Melrose Park (Walther Christian) (0-1)
Nickname: Broncos
Head Coach: Brad Hytrek
2023 Record: 0-8 Class: Did Not Qualify
Classification Enrollment: 204.50
|Date
|Time
|Result
|Score
|Opp.
Score
|OT
|H/A
|Opponent
|Opp.
Record
|Opp.
Enroll.
|Other Site/Game Info
|Aug 30
|8:00
|L
|0
|44
|H
|Chicago (Christ the King)
|1-0
|371.00
|Sep 6
|7:30
|A
|Georgetown (Scott County), KY
|Sep 13
|7:00
|A
|Peru (St. Bede)
|0-1
|277.50
|Sep 20
|7:00
|A
|Aurora (Central Catholic)
|1-0
|483.00
|Sep 27
|7:00
|A
|Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop]
|1-0
|403.50
|Oct 5
|1:00
|H
|Ottawa (Marquette)
|0-1
|154.00
|Oct 12
|1:00
|H
|Seneca
|1-0
|390.50
|Oct 26
|1:00
|H
|Westmont
|0-1
|377.00
Ottawa (Marquette) (0-1)
Nickname: Crusaders
Head Coach: Tom Jobst
2023 Record: 7-3 Class: 1A
Classification Enrollment: 154.00
|Date
|Time
|Result
|Score
|Opp.
Score
|OT
|H/A
|Opponent
|Opp.
Record
|Opp.
Enroll.
|Other Site/Game Info
|Aug 30
|7:00
|L
|19
|24
|H
|Aurora (Christian)
|1-0
|200.00
|Sep 6
|7:00
|A
|Madison
|1-0
|155.00
|Sep 13
|7:00
|H
|Seneca
|1-0
|390.50
|Sep 20
|7:00
|H
|Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop]
|1-0
|403.50
|Sep 28
|1:00
|A
|Peru (St. Bede)
|0-1
|277.50
|Oct 5
|1:00
|A
|Melrose Park (Walther Christian)
|0-1
|204.50
|Oct 11
|7:00
|H
|Aurora (Central Catholic)
|1-0
|483.00
|Oct 18
|7:00
|A
|Seneca
|1-0
|390.50
|Oct 25
|7:00
|H
|Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop]
|1-0
|403.50
Peru (St. Bede) (0-1)
Nickname: Bruins
Head Coach: Jim Eustice
2023 Record: 5-5 Class: 1A
Classification Enrollment: 277.50
|Date
|Time
|Result
|Score
|Opp.
Score
|OT
|H/A
|Opponent
|Opp.
Record
|Opp.
Enroll.
|Other Site/Game Info
|Aug 30
|7:00
|L
|16
|22
|A
|Downs (Tri-Valley)
|1-0
|319.00
|Sep 6
|7:00
|H
|Eureka
|1-0
|445.50
|Sep 13
|7:00
|H
|Melrose Park (Walther Christian)
|0-1
|204.50
|Sep 20
|7:00
|H
|Seneca
|1-0
|390.50
|Sep 28
|1:00
|H
|Ottawa (Marquette)
|0-1
|154.00
|Oct 4
|7:00
|A
|Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central)
|0-1
|614.50
|Oct 11
|7:00
|A
|Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop]
|1-0
|403.50
|Oct 18
|7:00
|A
|Bloomington (Central Catholic)
|1-0
|304.50
|Oct 25
|7:00
|H
|Ottawa (Twp.)
|0-1
|1233.50
Seneca (1-0)
Nickname: Fighting Irish
Head Coach: Terry Maxwell
2023 Record: 11-1 Class: 2A
Classification Enrollment: 390.50
|Date
|Time
|Result
|Score
|Opp.
Score
|OT
|H/A
|Opponent
|Opp.
Record
|Opp.
Enroll.
|Other Site/Game Info
|Aug 30
|7:00
|W
|43
|22
|A
|Tremont
|0-1
|324.50
|Sep 6
|7:00
|H
|Lisle (Sr.)
|0-1
|408.00
|Sep 13
|7:00
|A
|Ottawa (Marquette)
|0-1
|154.00
|Sep 20
|7:00
|A
|Peru (St. Bede)
|0-1
|277.50
|Sep 27
|7:00
|H
|Aurora (Central Catholic)
|1-0
|483.00
|Oct 4
|7:00
|H
|Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop]
|1-0
|403.50
|Oct 12
|1:00
|A
|Melrose Park (Walther Christian)
|0-1
|204.50
|Oct 18
|7:00
|H
|Ottawa (Marquette)
|0-1
|154.00
|Oct 25
|7:00
|H
|Pecatonica [Du-Pec Coop]
|1-0
|449.50