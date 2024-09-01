The Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington Varsity Boys Football team won their game against the Dakota High School Indians by a score of 49-0 on Saturday, August 31 in Dwight.

Chicagoland Prairie Conference Standings

Playoff

Bid School Conference Overall Opponents’

Wins Points Won Lost Won Lost For Against Seneca 0 0 1 0 3 43 22 Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop] 0 0 1 0 2 49 0 Ottawa (Marquette) 0 0 0 1 7 19 24 Peru (St. Bede) 0 0 0 1 5 16 22 Melrose Park (Walther Christian) 0 0 0 1 4 0 44

Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop] (1-0)

Nickname: Trojans

Head Coach: Luke Standiford

2023 Record: 5-5 Class: 2A

Classification Enrollment: 403.50

MaxPreps schedule & stats

Melrose Park (Walther Christian) (0-1)

Nickname: Broncos

Head Coach: Brad Hytrek

2023 Record: 0-8 Class: Did Not Qualify

Classification Enrollment: 204.50

MaxPreps schedule & stats

Ottawa (Marquette) (0-1)

Nickname: Crusaders

Head Coach: Tom Jobst

2023 Record: 7-3 Class: 1A

Classification Enrollment: 154.00

MaxPreps schedule & stats

Peru (St. Bede) (0-1)

Nickname: Bruins

Head Coach: Jim Eustice

2023 Record: 5-5 Class: 1A

Classification Enrollment: 277.50

MaxPreps schedule & stats

Seneca (1-0)

Nickname: Fighting Irish

Head Coach: Terry Maxwell

2023 Record: 11-1 Class: 2A

Classification Enrollment: 390.50

MaxPreps schedule & stats