The Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington Varsity Boys Football team won their game against the Dakota High School Indians by a score of 49-0 on Saturday, August 31 in Dwight.

 

Chicagoland Prairie Conference Standings

Playoff
Bid		 School Conference Overall Opponents’
Wins		 Points
Won Lost Won Lost For Against
Seneca 0 0 1 0 3 43 22
Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop] 0 0 1 0 2 49 0
Ottawa (Marquette) 0 0 0 1 7 19 24
Peru (St. Bede) 0 0 0 1 5 16 22
Melrose Park (Walther Christian) 0 0 0 1 4 0 44

 

Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop] (1-0)

Nickname: Trojans

Head Coach: Luke Standiford

2023 Record: 5-5 Class: 2A

Classification Enrollment: 403.50

MaxPreps schedule & stats

Date Time Result Score Opp.
Score		 OT H/A Opponent Opp.
Record		 Opp.
Enroll.		 Other Site/Game Info
Aug 31 1:00 W 49 0 H Dakota 0-1 258.00
Sep 6 7:00 A Elgin (St. Edward) 0-1 268.00
Sep 13 6:00 A Aurora (Central Catholic) 1-0 483.00
Sep 20 7:00 A Ottawa (Marquette) 0-1 154.00
Sep 27 7:00 H Melrose Park (Walther Christian) 0-1 204.50
Oct 4 7:00 A Seneca 1-0 390.50
Oct 11 7:00 H Peru (St. Bede) 0-1 277.50
Oct 19 2:00 H Alton (Marquette) 0-1 420.00
Oct 25 7:00 A Ottawa (Marquette) 0-1 154.00

 

 

Melrose Park (Walther Christian) (0-1)

Nickname: Broncos

Head Coach: Brad Hytrek

2023 Record: 0-8 Class: Did Not Qualify

Classification Enrollment: 204.50

MaxPreps schedule & stats

Date Time Result Score Opp.
Score		 OT H/A Opponent Opp.
Record		 Opp.
Enroll.		 Other Site/Game Info
Aug 30 8:00 L 0 44 H Chicago (Christ the King) 1-0 371.00
Sep 6 7:30 A Georgetown (Scott County), KY
Sep 13 7:00 A Peru (St. Bede) 0-1 277.50
Sep 20 7:00 A Aurora (Central Catholic) 1-0 483.00
Sep 27 7:00 A Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop] 1-0 403.50
Oct 5 1:00 H Ottawa (Marquette) 0-1 154.00
Oct 12 1:00 H Seneca 1-0 390.50
Oct 26 1:00 H Westmont 0-1 377.00

 

 

Ottawa (Marquette) (0-1)

Nickname: Crusaders

Head Coach: Tom Jobst

2023 Record: 7-3 Class: 1A

Classification Enrollment: 154.00

MaxPreps schedule & stats

Date Time Result Score Opp.
Score		 OT H/A Opponent Opp.
Record		 Opp.
Enroll.		 Other Site/Game Info
Aug 30 7:00 L 19 24 H Aurora (Christian) 1-0 200.00
Sep 6 7:00 A Madison 1-0 155.00
Sep 13 7:00 H Seneca 1-0 390.50
Sep 20 7:00 H Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop] 1-0 403.50
Sep 28 1:00 A Peru (St. Bede) 0-1 277.50
Oct 5 1:00 A Melrose Park (Walther Christian) 0-1 204.50
Oct 11 7:00 H Aurora (Central Catholic) 1-0 483.00
Oct 18 7:00 A Seneca 1-0 390.50
Oct 25 7:00 H Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop] 1-0 403.50

 

 

Peru (St. Bede) (0-1)

Nickname: Bruins

Head Coach: Jim Eustice

2023 Record: 5-5 Class: 1A

Classification Enrollment: 277.50

MaxPreps schedule & stats

Date Time Result Score Opp.
Score		 OT H/A Opponent Opp.
Record		 Opp.
Enroll.		 Other Site/Game Info
Aug 30 7:00 L 16 22 A Downs (Tri-Valley) 1-0 319.00
Sep 6 7:00 H Eureka 1-0 445.50
Sep 13 7:00 H Melrose Park (Walther Christian) 0-1 204.50
Sep 20 7:00 H Seneca 1-0 390.50
Sep 28 1:00 H Ottawa (Marquette) 0-1 154.00
Oct 4 7:00 A Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) 0-1 614.50
Oct 11 7:00 A Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop] 1-0 403.50
Oct 18 7:00 A Bloomington (Central Catholic) 1-0 304.50
Oct 25 7:00 H Ottawa (Twp.) 0-1 1233.50

 

 

Seneca (1-0)

Nickname: Fighting Irish

Head Coach: Terry Maxwell

2023 Record: 11-1 Class: 2A

Classification Enrollment: 390.50

MaxPreps schedule & stats

Date Time Result Score Opp.
Score		 OT H/A Opponent Opp.
Record		 Opp.
Enroll.		 Other Site/Game Info
Aug 30 7:00 W 43 22 A Tremont 0-1 324.50
Sep 6 7:00 H Lisle (Sr.) 0-1 408.00
Sep 13 7:00 A Ottawa (Marquette) 0-1 154.00
Sep 20 7:00 A Peru (St. Bede) 0-1 277.50
Sep 27 7:00 H Aurora (Central Catholic) 1-0 483.00
Oct 4 7:00 H Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop] 1-0 403.50
Oct 12 1:00 A Melrose Park (Walther Christian) 0-1 204.50
Oct 18 7:00 H Ottawa (Marquette) 0-1 154.00
Oct 25 7:00 H Pecatonica [Du-Pec Coop] 1-0 449.50
