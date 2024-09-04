Girls Swim: The Varsity co-op swim team hosted Lincoln and Springfield High Schools last night in their open meet. Ellora McCullough with her team placed second in the 200 Meter Medley Relay, first in the 200 Meter Free Relay, second in the 100 Meter Breast, and first in the 400 Meter Free relay. Great job.Their next swim meet is at home on Thursday.

JV Football: JV Trojan football lost a hard fought first game of the season to a tough Spring Valley Hall team last night. The final score was 14-6. Offense was led by hard running from Ryan Dennis, who scored the teams only touchdown. Defensively the Trojans leading tacklers were Reed Millette, Zach Bumpous and Ryan Dennis. JV Trojans play again next Monday at Fieldcrest.