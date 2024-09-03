Aug 31

A Softball –

Dwight takes the loss Saturday to MVK 8-2 in the IVC tournament

Dwight collected 3 hits on the day hitting for the Redbirds was June Woods, Delani Leonard, and Emma Eggenberger. Emma Eggenberger had 9 strikeouts.

8th Grade Night will be September 5th at 4:30. Come out and support your Lady Redbirds Softball team

Aug 29

A Baseball

A team baseball lost their home game against Morris. Dean Carey, Nathan Wilkey, and Caleb Peters all recorded one hit. Nathan Wilkey and Caleb Peters drove in 2 RBI’s. Dean Carey had 3 stolen bases in the 5 inning game.

B Baseball

B baseball lost to Morris 20-7. Notable players where Brady Marques went 1-2 with 2 RBI , Ayden Bromley with a sac fly that scored 2 runs and Jack Tjelle pitched a nice 2/3 of an inning.

A Softball

Dwight Redbirds lose to Wilmington 12-1. June Woods, Delani Leonard, Elizabeth Hansen all had a hit.

Skylar Burke had a single and a double scoring the lone run.

B Softball

The B Softball Team beat Wilmington 19-7. The girls offense got off to a quick start and didn’t look back. Leading the team with 2 hits each were Makenzie Mallaney and Nora Goestch each driving in 2 runs. Scarlett Miner and Lucy Cotter added a hit each. Willow Riber and Izzy Pittenger both pitched for the Redbirds. The girls are back in action in the IVC Tournament tomorrow in Seneca at 9 am.

Aug 22

A Baseball The A baseball team lost to a powerful Saratoga team at home yesterday. 4 pitchers pitched: Jaxon Lee, Kade Jenson, Dalton DeLong, and Chase Wilkey. The pitchers did a great job at holding guys on the base path throughout the game despite the team taking the loss. B Baseball B baseball was on the road for a conference matchup against Saratoga and tied 8-8. Damien Coleman went 3-3, Braiden Bachon went 1-3 with 2 RBI’S and Stone Skelton went 1-2 with an RBI. Braiden Bachon and Damien Coleman both pitched and combined for 9 strikeouts and both got out of huge jams. A Softball – Dwight beat Prairie Central Thursday August 22 at home 2-1. The game was tied going into the bottom of the 7th inning when Avery Watters drew a walk. Nekaylee Nelson-Smith had a single. June Woods lays down a bunt to score the winning run. Emma Eggenberger had 12 strikeouts and only gave up 2 hits and 1 walk. Hitting for the Redbirds were Penny Parker, Kenzie Livingston, and Nekaylee Nelson-Smith all had a single, Elizabeth Hansen had 2 singles. The girls next game will be Monday vs Kankakee Junior High.

DGS Softball – Aug 21

Dwight Redbirds Softball Surges Past Woodland Thanks To Big First Inning Dwight Redbirds defeated Woodland 12-0 on Saturday August 18 thanks in part to eight runs in the first inning. Skylar began the game for Dwight Redbirds. The starter allowed zero hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out six and walking none. June Woods, Delani Leonard, and Nekaylee Nelson-Smith each collected one hit for Dwight Redbirds. Avery Watters , Skylar Burke, and Penny Parker each drove in one run for Dwight Redbirds. Dwight Redbirds Softball Secure Win Against Pontiac Junior High Dwight Redbirds bested Pontiac Junior High 8-3 on Saturday. A triple by Kenzie Livingston and Cara Wilson. Skylar Burke and Emma Eggenberger added a hit. Emma Eggenberger earned the win for Dwight Redbirds. The righty surrendered four hits and three runs (two earned) over four innings, striking out six and walking one. Dwight Redbirds Drop Game To Pontiac St. Mary’s After Late Score Saturday’s game against Pontiac St. Mary’s was a heartbreaker for Dwight Redbirds, as they lost the lead late in a 3-1 defeat. The game was tied at one in the bottom of the fourth. Both teams were strong in the circle. Pontiac St. Mary’s pitchers struck out 11, while Dwight Redbirds sat down nine. Emma Eggenberger started in the circle for Dwight Redbirds. The hurler surrendered three hits and three runs (zero earned) over four innings, striking out nine and walking two. June Woods had a double and Elizabeth Hansen tripled, each collected one hit for Dwight Redbirds. Emma Eggenberger struck out 15 batters as the hurler led Dwight Redbirds past Seneca 9-4 on Monday at Seneca. Emma allowed four hits and four runs over seven innings while Dwight Redbirds collected eight hits in the game. June Woods, Delani Leonard, and Emma Eggenberger had a hit. Kenzie Livingston and Cara Wilson were a one-two punch in the lineup, as each drove in two runs for Dwight Redbirds. Cara Wilson led Dwight Redbirds with three hits in four at bats. DGS BASEBALL AUG 21 Dwight B baseball took a tough loss last night at home 17-5. Cayson Bean had a great game going 2-3 and 3 RBI’S at the plate, he also came in to pitch and went 3 inning with 3 strikeouts. Other players having a good game Mason Bunting with an RBI and walk, Blake Taplin with 2 walks and Braiden Bachon went 1-3 with an RBI. B baseball will be on the road Thursday at Saratoga. A Team baseball fell short on their home opener against MVK with a loss of 6-5 in the last inning. Notable players were Nathan Wilkey with a 2 rbi single in the first inning. Jaxon Lee made a line drive double play catch on the mound to get out of a bases loaded situation. A baseball took the lost against Seneca last night with a score of 8-4. Both Amaryn Wiles and Nathan Wilkey pitched in the game. Nathan Wilkey had an RBI to start the game. Dean Carey had 2 stolen bases throughout the game and scored a run. The A team plays Saratoga at home this Thursday at 4:30. DGS Cross Country – Aug 20 Monday the Dwight Redbirds Cross Country Team competed at Pontiac against Pontiac, Epiphany, Ottawa Marquette, and Fieldcrest. It was an amazing first race for the Redbirds as they start their season. The results are as follows: Abbott Lundberg with a PR of over 5 minutes 14:05 Damien Coleman 15:28 Jeffrey Medema 16:01 Dawson DeLong 23:09 Libby Stipanovich 15:15 Claire Tjelle 16:35 Opal Moore 18:10 Nicole Schmidt 18:24 Lilly Stone 18:44 Clara Flott 26:46 Coach Trewartha is excited to see what these athletes can do this season!

Redbirds A Team Baseball – Aug 16

The Dwight A team baseball took the loss against Gardner South Wilmington with a score of 7-5. Both Ameryn Wiles and Nathan Wilkey contributed greatly on the mound by keeping the opponents offense at bay. Caleb Peters and Kade Jenson both had an RBI. Dalton DeLong snagged a line drive at 2nd base with a leaping catch to keep a runner from advanced home.

The Redbirds A Team plays at 4:30 against St. Mary’s home on Monday. B innings will follow.

Redbirds A Softball – Aug 7

Dwight Redbirds lost to Pontiac St Mary’s 11-1

Hitting for the Redbirds:

June Woods had a double

Delani Leonard had a single

Skylar Burke had a single

Pitching for the Redbirds:

Emma Eggenberger had 8 strikeouts

Skylar Burke had 2 Strikeouts