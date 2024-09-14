September 13 – The Dwight Trojan Football Team notched their third victory of the season by soundly defeating the Aurora Central Catholic Chargers by a score of 46 – 0 Friday night in Aurora.

The Trojans opened the scoring with Dylan Crouch taking it into the end zone for six points. The extra point kick by Angel Martin was good to make it 7-0. Ayden Collum posted a second touchdown, followed by another Martin point-after kick, and the score was increased to 14 – 0.

The Trojan’s defense allowed the Chargers to move down to their 30 yard line but then held and took over on downs.

This was followed by another Crouch score with 9:40 left in the second quarter and Dwight led 20 – 0. Collum added another touchdown, the 2-point conversion was good, and the Trojans took a 28 – 0 lead going into halftime.



After the break, Evan Cox scampered in for the first score of the second half. The extra point was no good, and the score was now 34-0. With 2:07 in the third, the Trojans increased the lead to 40 – 0 with Caiden Nelson scoring on a 9 yard touchdown run.

Ayden Roff capped off the scoring running in with 7:00 left to go in the game resulting in a final score of 46-0.

Ayden Collom led the offense with 176 yards rushing and scored 3 touchdowns. Dylan Crouch, Caiden Nelson, Evan Cox and Ayden Roff also found the endzone and contributed to the Trojans 372 yards rushing on the night. The Trojans also moved the ball in the passing game as Joey Starks hauled in 3 passes for 72 yards.

The defense was led by Dylan Crouch who had 5 solo tackles, 1 assist and 1 fumble recovery. The defense as a whole held Aurora Central Catholic to just 94 yards of total offense. T

The Trojans are now 3 – 0 and have outscored their opponents by a score of 146 – 8. Their next game will be at Ottawa Marquette on Friday September 20.

1 2 3 4 Total Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop] 14 14 12 6 46 Aurora Central Catholic 0 0 0 0 0

First Quarter DTHS ACC

TD Dylan Crouch 25 Yd Run (Angel Martin Kick) 7 0

TD Ayden Collom 30 Yd Run (Angel Martin Kick) 14 0

Second Quarter DTHS ACC

TD Dylan Crouch 16 Yd Run (Angel Martin Kick No Good) 20 0

TD Ayden Collom 4 Yd Run (Ayden Collom Run For Two-Point Conversion) 28 0

Third Quarter DTHS ACC

TD Evan Cox 10 Yd Run (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 34 0

TD Caiden Nelson 10 Yd Run (Jake Wilkey Kick No Good) 40 0

Fourth Quarter DTHS ACC

TD Ayden Roff 25 Yd Run (Jake Wilkey Kick No Good) 46 0